This week's community news includes HeART of CASA, VA town hall, livestock show

HeART of CASA event set for Feb. 2 at Sharpened Iron Studios

Calling all art enthusiasts and advocates for a worthy cause: The upcoming annual HeART of CASA event will be hosted by Amarillo Area CASA on Feb. 2 at Sharpened Iron Studios, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale Jan. 12 for the event.

Amarillo Area CASA passionately advocates for abused and neglected children in foster care, many of whom have endured emotional pain and the loss of family, a news release states. "Witness the incredible resilience and creativity of these remarkable kids as they express themselves artistically. Through their artwork, these amazing children convey messages of love, hope, and positivity. Local artists have beautifully interpreted their creations, showcasing the strength and spirit of these young individuals."

The HeArt of CASA is not just an art gallery event; it's a celebration of resilience and hope, the organization notes. The unique art pieces will be available through a silent auction at the Sharpened Iron Studios event, which also includes music, hors d’oeuvres and a selection of wine and craft beer. "Your attendance and support will directly contribute to empowering these children and advocating for their brighter futures," the release says.

For more information and ticket details, visit https://pleasebeacasa.org/event/heart-ofcasa/ or contact Jarah via email at jarah@amarillocasa.org or by phone at 806-373-2272.

This event is sponsored by Atmos Energy, High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, Attorney Dean Boyd the Strong Arm, United Market Street, Kirk Insurance Agency, Don Tipps State Farm, Mayfield Roofing and Amarillo National Bank.

An attendee looks over one of the 30 pieces of art submitted to the silent auction at the 2023 HeART of CASA fundraiser in downtown Amarillo.

Amarillo VA hosts face-to-face Veterans Town Hall

The Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) is hosting a face-to-face Veterans Town Hall on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall, located at 6222 W 9th Ave. in Amarillo.

Veterans Town Halls are an opportunity for veterans and their families to meet with AVAHCS leadership, ask questions and receive valuable information and updates, a release says.

AVAHCS will also provide snacks and resource tables for veterans such as Beneficiary Travel, My HealtheVet, Whole Health and more. Visit this link to the website event for more information online at https://www.va.gov/amarillo-health-care/events/64438/ .

A contestant looks on as a livestock judge examines her rabbit at the 2023 Randall County Junior Livestock Show at the Happy State Bank Events Center in Amarillo. This year's event begins Monday and runs through Jan. 13.

76th Randall County Junior Livestock Show to be held Jan. 8-13

Going strong since 1948, the Randall County Junior Livestock Show will hold its 76th annual event this coming week, Jan. 8-13.

With the exception of the cattle show at the WT Ag Complex on Monday, Jan. 8, all contests will be at the Happy State Bank Event Center, located at 1111 Loop 335 in Canyon.

"Each day, young people will be preparing or exhibiting the animal projects they have raised for competition," an announcement notes, adding that 203 students have entered the show, accounting for more than 450 animal entries.

Admission is free to the public, and everyone is invited to attend.

The action kicks off on Monday at 1 p.m. with cattle on WT’s campus, then back to the county facility at noon Tuesday with goats and sheep; 9 a.m. Wednesday with rabbits; 9 a.m. Thursday with gilts, and then an all-day barrow show; and finally at noon Friday will be the broiler show. The week’s activities will be capped off with a premium sale on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the WTAMU Legacy Hall in Canyon, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the show or to inquire about the sale, call the Randall County Extension Office at 468-5543 or Canyon High School Ag Department at 282-8195.

TxDOT to install school zone on SL 335 near West Plains High School

As a reminder, beginning Monday, Jan. 8, drivers should be aware of a new school zone on State Loop (SL) 335 near West Plains High School, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said.

Drivers must slow to 35 mph in the school zone on SL 335.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, stay alert, and follow all traffic laws to keep children safe and avoid fines and tickets. Some other helpful tips include:

Staying alert and putting your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

For more information on keeping children safe in school zones, visit https://www.txdot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-campaigns/back-to-school.html .

