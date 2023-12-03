This week's community news includes holiday event, toy drives, Canyon ISD forum

Rainbow Room of Amarillo collecting toy gifts for kids

The Rainbow Room of Amarillo wants to ensure that children from Potter/Randall counties who have endured abuse and neglect wake up Christmas morning knowing someone loves and cares about them.

"You can make a difference!" the organization notes in its Christmas project announcement. "Please donate new toys, puzzles, blocks, balls, legos, barbie dolls, new coats, and blankets for these kids who have been displaced from their homes due to abuse and neglect!"

Items can be dropped off at 3521 SW 15th Ave. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call Jenn Sugg to make arrangements to get the items picked up. The Rainbow Room will be taking these items through Dec 22.

"It takes a Village to do what we do, can you help us make a difference in the lives we serve?" the organization says.

Family-friendly Christmas celebration on Dec. 8 offers free Santa photos, treats for Amarillo community

Betenbough Homes invites the community to their annual, free Christmas event to be held on Friday, Dec. 8. This celebration will take place at the Amarillo New Home Center, located at 8780 Heritage Hills Parkway from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

At the event, children will be able to visit with Santa and will also receive a complimentary digital photo. Families can enjoy a popcorn bar complete with festive toppings. Children will also receive a take-home goody bag with Christmas crafts, stickers, cookies, and more. The event benefits the Amarillo Children’s Home. The organization will receive a $1 donation from Betenbough Homes for every photo taken with Santa.

“We are so excited to welcome our family of homeowners and the Amarillo and Canyon communities back to our New Home Center for this year’s celebration,” said Eddie Huskey, Amarillo sales manager. “Bring your family out for free photos with Santa and fun Christmas activities.”

Guests will also receive a complimentary cup of hot cocoa or coffee from Palace Coffee Company. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit christmas.betenbough.com.

The Canyon Independent School District's Board of Trustees will hold is first CISD Community Conversation event at the Conference Center at Happy State Bank Stadium on Monday.

Canyon Independent School District's Board of Trustees to host CISD Community Conversation

Canyon – The Canyon Independent School District's Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the first CISD Community Conversation event, to be held on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. The open and interactive public forum will take place at the Conference Center in Happy State Bank Stadium.

The CISD Community Conversation serves as an open platform for parents, staff, and community members, a news release from the school district says: "Board members look forward to this dialogue and to providing an avenue for community members to share thoughts and ask questions about our district."

"We recognize the importance of listening and understanding our community," CISD Board President Jenni Winegarner said. "This conversation is about coming together to collaboratively address the challenges and opportunities moving forward."

The Board of Trustees encourages the entire community to participate in this important conversation. For additional information, visit their website at canyonisd.net/boardconversation or call (806)677-2600.

The West Texas A&M University procession is led out in the arena in May during the WT commencement ceremony at the First United Bank Center in Canyon. WT's fall commencement ceremonies will take place Saturday, Dec. 9.

WT Fall Commencement Ceremonies to Take Place Dec. 9

CANYON — West Texas A&M University will celebrate the graduation of about 1,000 students during Dec. 9 commencement ceremonies.

Students from the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences will take part in the 10 a.m. Dec. 9 ceremony. Students from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, College of Engineering, and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities will take part in the 2 p.m. Dec. 9 ceremony. Both ceremonies will take place inside the First United Bank Center, 3301 Fourth Ave. in Canyon.

In all, 966 students have earned undergraduate or graduate degrees and will participate in the ceremonies, the university said.

“We are proud of hard work and dedication exhibited by these scholars, and we are excited to celebrate alongside them and their loved ones,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “WT always strives to produce quality students who are ready to meet the needs of the Panhandle and beyond, and we know our Buffs will go on to make a difference in their world.”

A Donning of the Stoles ceremony for African American, Hispanic, international and firstgeneration students will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. Parents, family members or friends place a stole on their graduate and express what the student means to them as they move into their next stage of life, said Angela Allen, director of engaged citizenship.

Parking will be available at the First United Bank Center. Overflow parking will be behind the Agricultural Sciences Complex and the Virgil Henson Activities Center. Handicapped parking is available at the First United Bank Center. Doors will open one hour before each ceremony. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The WT Bookstore will be at each ceremony to sell merchandise and graduation accessories, and the campus store will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9. For information, contact Cortney Carter at 806-651-2745.

Borger: Prescribed '7-mile burn' helps in defense of wildfires

"Words cannot adequately express our gratitude for the collective efforts dedicated to this year's '7-mile Burn,' the City of Borger / Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post this week.

This prescribed burn, which stretched from Hwy. 207 south of Borger, along Industrial Boulevard, to Millner Road, "plays a pivotal role in creating defensible space. Its purpose is to safeguard the City of Borger from potential large wildfires originating from the south, and this buffer will remain effective until the spring of next year," the update notes. In addition, the recent Palo Duro Wildland Fire Academy provided valuable training for new firefighters in the region, and the prescribed burn served as a real-life field experience.

"Collaborating with neighboring fire departments during these burns fosters enhanced rapport, trust, and coordinated tactics, crucial elements during regional wildfires. As the 200-foot wide strip of scorched ground transforms into a prime grazing location for cattle during the spring growing season, it contributes to the sustainability of the firebreak," the post reads.

The operation's success on Tuesday was attributed with a special acknowledgment to the members of the 6666 Ranch, as well as numerous partners, including Borger Fire; Hutchinson County Road and Bridge; National Park Service; fire departments from Amarillo, Potter County, Randall County, Crutch Ranch and Pantex; and the National Weather Service.

Texas seeks public input on statewide broadband expansion plan

AUSTIN – The Texas Broadband Development Office, operated by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, is soliciting input from the public on the new Texas Digital Opportunity Plan.

The plan outlines how these entities will connect the Lone Star State for a brighter future by making it easier for all Texans to access and use the internet, according to a news release. Now through Jan. 5, 2024, Texans can give their opinions on the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan by visiting broadbandfortexas.com/tdop.

"Almost 2.8 million households and 7 million people in our state lack access to broadband, or high-speed internet, according to U.S. Census Bureau data," the release states. "The Digital Opportunity Plan will provide these Texans with the technology and knowledge they need to fully participate in an increasingly digital world."

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet as a means of advancing education, training, employment opportunities, healthcare, and delivery of essential services is critical to the future of our state,” said Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. “But we know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most. Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.”

Participants in the public comment period will help build a stronger, more connected Texas that can offer, including better access for better lives, economic growth and job creation, online learning tools to help close the "homework gap," digital skills for all, and cybersecurity and online safety.

Amarillo's finest team up to ensure that children in the Amarillo area CSA have a merry Christmas at its cops for CASA Toy and Gift Card drive recently in the parking lot of Northern Tool in Amarillo.

Amarillo Area CASA toy drive has successful run, with gifts for all kids

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) and Amarillo Area CASA have reported the success from its recent Cops for CASA toy drive.

"Because of our 2023 Cops for CASA toy drive, and the Tripp's Harley-Davidson Amarillo's Original Toy Run, ALL of our CASA children are going to have a VERY Merry Christmas!" a post reads from Amarillo Area CASA. APD added via Facebook: "We are so thankful to all of you in our generous Amarillo community. Your donations ensure these Amarillo Area CASA, INC kids will enjoy Christmas presents this year. We are so Blessed!"

Amarillo Area CASA thanked APD for their continued support and joining us on site with their lights and sounds; Northern Tool + Equipment for allowing use of their parking lot for toy collection; Santa Chrys and Grinch Amarillo for helping us spread cheer; companies including Starbucks, El Camino Dining Room, Budweiser Distributing of Amarillo, and CB Boutique for hosting drop boxes all month long; Cliffside Coffee for hot chocolate; and Amarillo Pub Runners for showing up and supporting us year after year.

"And to each and every one of you that stopped by, dropped off donations, shared our posts and continue to support us, THANK YOU!" Amarillo Area CASA said.

Amarillo Fire Department announces leadership promotions

Amarillo Fire Department announced several promotions this week on its Facebook page. For more on each individual's assignment, battalion and program, see their social media update.

Battalion Chief Promotions include Jeff Spangler, Stephen Pierce, Adam Perry, Adam Wilcox and Phillip Drerup. Captain Promotions include Jose Garcia, Manny Rosales, and Mitch Armstrong. Lieutenant promotions include Joseph Clement, Jordan Mcaffery and Ryan Wellman.

"Congratulations to all of you!" the announcement reads.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area Our Town briefs for Dec. 3, 2023