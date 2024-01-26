Weeks after controversial hospital stay, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin returns to Walter Reed

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will return to the hospital Friday for a routine exam following his two-week stay that sparked controversy for his failure to disclose his illness.

Austin, 70, developed a severe infection after surgery for prostate cancer Dec. 22 and was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Jan. 1. He had complained of severe pain, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he spent four days in intensive care. He was released Jan. 15.

Austin delayed informing the White House, members of his own staff and Congress of his diagnosis, treatment and eventual return to the hospital after surgery. He sought to keep secret his illness, hospitalization and trip by ambulance to Walter Reed. The communication failure about his serious condition sparked bi-partisan outrage and multiple investigations.

The Pentagon and White House required the cabinet members immediately inform their staffs and the Biden administration when they are are incapable of doing their jobs as Austin was when he underwent surgery and treatment.

Austin has been recovering and conducting Pentagon business from his home. His prognosis is excellent, and he is expected to make a full recovery, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, said in a statement Friday.

Austin, who has acknowledged he should have disclosed his illness sooner, will likely face tough questions on Capitol Hill about that communicaiton failure after he has recovered fully.

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, chairman of Armed Services Committee and the ranking Democrat, Adam Smith, said in a statement earlier this month that Austin "must provide these additional details on his health and the decision-making process" as soon as possible.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin returns to the hospital