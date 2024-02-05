Who is this week's Courier & Press Student of the Week?

The Courier & Press is shining a light on the accomplishments and good deeds of local high school students.

We've asked officials from high schools in Evansville and the surrounding area to send in nominations of a local student each week. If you want to vote for one of the students, go online to courierpress.com or visit the Courier & Press app. The Student of the Week poll will run from 5 a.m. Central on Monday through noon Central on Thursday.

School officials can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations will be accepted each week from Monday through Thursday.

Here are this week's nominees, in the order in which we received them from schools.

Aliyah Bosecker, Reitz High School

Aliyah, a freshman, is a well-rounded student with a 3.85 GPA, while playing for F. J. Reitz High School's volleyball team. She has been selected to represent the class of 2027 as an officer on Student Board. Aliyah is a very kind hearted person, who serves F. J. Reitz as a student leader and role model.

Chris Burchell, Boonville High School

Chris is a hard worker in class. He is always helping other students when they need the extra help and comes in to class with a smile on his face each day. He's an all-around good kid.

Gabriella Gardner, North High School

Gabrielle is a North High School Summa Cum Laude senior taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Gabriella is a 2024 IASP Rising Star of Indiana student, National Honor Society member, and a member of the ISSMA 2023 Class B State Champion Green Brigade Marching Band. She hasn't selected her college or university at this time, but will be studying Forensic Science.

Daisy Titzer, Central High School

Daisy is a leader in the classroom, and a person teachers can count on to be ready and prepared every day. Daisy leads by example during classroom discussions, as well. Outside of the classroom, Daisy is quickly becoming a leader at Central. She is a student manager for the football and women's basketball teams. She also has taken a leadership role in the Central pep club. Daisy brings contagious energy to the building every day, and she is what other Central students should strive to be.

Sadie Seibert, Bosse High School

Sadie is junior at Bosse High School. She is an outstanding student, earning an academic honors diploma. Sadie also works at Cici's Pizza and plans to study education in college.

Rylee Schmuck, Mount Vernon High School

Rylee is a senior leader at Mount Vernon High School. She is a cheerleader, member of the National Honor Society, and president of Key Club. Rylee is a six-year member of the Civil Air Patrol through the U.S. Air Force. Her current role as Indiana Wing’s Cadet Government Relations Advisor includes the training and organization of future delegates to attend multiple congressional meetings in Washington D.C. With a love for learning, she coordinated the elementary and middle school STEM camp for the last three years in Mount Vernon. She attended the Health Science Institute summer program and is currently taking advanced Biology courses where she has accumulated over 100 clinical observation hours with an additional 25 hours in surgery. She plans to major in biology (pre-medicine) with the goal of becoming a surgeon.

