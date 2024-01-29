Here are this week's Courier & Press Student of the Week nominees

The Courier & Press wants to shine a light on the accomplishments and good deeds of local high school students.

We've asked officials from high schools in Evansville and the surrounding area to send in nominations of a local student each week. If you want to vote for one of the students, go online to courierpress.com or visit the Courier & Press app. The Student of the Week poll will run from 5 a.m. Central on Monday through noon Central on Thursday.

School officials can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations will be accepted each week from Monday through Thursday.

Here are this week's nominees, in the order in which we received them from schools.

Lauren Page, North High School

North High School Summa Cum Laude senior while taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Lauren is a 2024 National Merit Commended Student, National Honor Society member, and a member of the North High School Business Professionals of America student organization. She will be attending Indiana University where she has been accepted into the Kelley School of Business.

Hannah Kunst, Central High School

Hannah Kunst is a current senior member of the Central choir, band, and orchestra programs. She consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to making wonderful music here at Central High School. In addition to her roles at Central, she also participates in the EVSC Honors Orchestra and Choir, and she was one of the few students from our area to be appointed to the Indiana All-State Choir. Additionally, Hannah is involved in several other extracurricular activities at Central such as being a link leader and member of the Central Drama Club.

Kate Halbig, Mater Dei High School

Kate Halbig is a senior honors student at Mater Dei High School. Her passion is tennis.She is a member of the Mater Dei Tennis Team. During the summer of 2023, Kate started a fundraiser to help bring tennis to kids who would not have had the opportunity otherwise. She has helped to raise over $500 for the project. Kate also taught three sessions of tennis at the Boys & Girls Club and through Evansville Parks at the CK Newsome Center.

Carlos Gonzalez, Bosse High School

Carlos Gonzales is an outstanding student at Bosse. In addition to academic excellence, Carlos is also a leader in the Bosse Band and Winter guard. He goes above and beyond during performances and is an asset not only to the Band but Bosse High School.

Ryann Allen, Gibson Southern High School

Ryann Allen always comes to class with a positive attitude. She gives great answers to questions asked and always takes pride in her work. Ryann is involved in theater here at Gibson Southern. She enjoys reading, playing online games with her friends and learning more about history. She is a sophomore.

Chalyeza Pope, Harrison High School

Chalyeza Pope shows extraordinary leadership to other students and represents the core values of Warrior Pride: Preparedness, Respect, Integrity, Determination, and Engagement. Without being asked by the teacher, Chalyeza assisted a new student in the class by ensuring her comfort level with all the new technology (Powerschool, Google Classroom and Formative). She made sure she knew the location of all her classes and how to get there. Chalyeza's helpful and nurturing attitude helped our new student get a very strong start in a new place.

If the poll doesn't load, refresh the page. Vote as many times as you like. Voting ends at noon Central on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here are this week's Courier & Press Student of the Week nominees