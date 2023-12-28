After weeks of delays, SpaceX ready to launch space plane aboard Falcon Heavy

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is prepared to launch the U.S. military's X-37B for the United States Space Force from Launch Complex 39 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX is poised to launch the X-37B space plane Thursday evening following a handful of delays that have pushed the launch back more than two weeks.

The innovative Boeing vehicle is used as part of the U.S. Space Force, NASA said.

Liftoff of the Falcon Heavy rocket that will carry it is scheduled for a 10-minute launch window starting at 8:07 p.m. EST at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the company will webcast the launch live.

While the specifics of the payloads on the unmanned craft are largely under wraps, the mission is designed to further understand the effects of extended spaceflight on humans.

"For this mission, we will send new types of seeds, mainly for leafy greens," a NASA spokesperson said in a statement. "We are also sending different varieties of the same type of seeds, aiming to evaluate the differences between/among these varieties in response to the space environment."

Scientists are sending up cauliflower, amara, scarlet frill and garnet giant seeds, as well as two varieties of radish, pac choi, peppers and brachypodium. They also are deploying varieties of lettuce, mizuna, tomato, Swiss chard, onions, wheat, cucumber, and rice to better understand how they grow in space and whether humans would be able to consume the plants as they mature.

The launch was originally scheduled for December 10 but was pushed back by a day and then delayed again due to a ground issue for at least 24 hours in what officials described as "ground system checks," SpaceX officials said in a social media post. Thursday evening was targeted as the next launch opportunity.

Media photographers set remote cameras as the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is prepared to launch from Launch Complex 39 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday. This will be the seventh clandestine mission for the space shuttle-like space plane. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

SpaceX didn't elaborate on the reason or reasons for the delay, but multiple sources told Spaceflight Now that at least one engine had to be replaced on the Falcon Heavy rocket.