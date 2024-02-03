Weeks after downtown hotel blast, we’re still waiting on answers, accountability | Opinion

When you stay at a nice hotel or dine at a local restaurant, you probably don’t even think about the facility’s construction, plumbing, inspections or whether the place was built or is operating up to code. You assume, thanks to regulations and codes, you’re safe and in a well-constructed, secure environment.

Sometimes, that presumption is proven wrong. Poor construction might have played a role in the blast that took place Jan. 8 at the Sandman Signature Hotel downtown. It’s already prompted several lawsuits and charges of negligence on the part of the builder, Northland Properties, which has said it is cooperating with investigations and that it’s too soon to reach conclusions. Occupants of the hotel and Fort Worth residents have questions and are demanding answers, as well they should.

The explosion happened in the 20-story hotel’s basement-level restaurant, about six months after construction was completed. Initial litigation suggests poor construction practices might have made Sandman a danger from the moment it opened.

At first, blame for the massive blast, which injured 21 people, seemed to land on Atmos, the gas company, due to reports of a leak. Now, former employees have told the Star-Telegram that they witnessed irregular construction practices not related to Atmos during the renovation of the tower, and they suggest negligence led to the explosion. One lawsuit, filed by the most severely injured kitchen worker, claims that though employees alerted hotel management of a natural gas odor before the blast, nothing was done about it.

One former employee, Tyler Chanthachone, worked for Northland and told a reporter that invoices from contractors and the master plumber didn’t match up. The plumbing foreman is not a registered master plumber, according to state records, a requirement via the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners to oversee work on a project.

Ten others brought another lawsuit claiming gross negligence on the part of Northland, Sandman Hotels, Atmos Energy and Musume restaurant owner Rock Libations. Chanthachone and others said they witnessed what they believed to be negligent practices with piping as well.

Images included in a lawsuit show the destruction inside the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, after an explosion on Jan. 8, 2024. A employee of basement-level restaurant Musume, Karen Lopez Ontiveros, was at the epicenter of the blast, believed to have ignited from a gas leak in the kitchen, her attorneys wrote in the suit filed Jan. 18. The first floor of the hotel collapsed on top of Lopez Ontiveros, who also suffered burns to more than 20% of her body and has “a low chance of survival,” her attorneys said.

This matters for more than just who ends up paying out claims stemming from the explosion, as important as that is. It raises questions about whether other recent construction demands scrutiny. Also at issue is whether regulations are strict enough and how we can improve inspections and accountability to make sure such rules are followed.

Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis has said there is a “high likelihood” that gas was leaking and that equipment such as laundry machines or a water heater ignited the explosion.

In a written statement Jan. 18, Northland said it continues to “fully cooperate with the authorities who are leading a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident and the next steps. This is a complex situation, and we cannot provide further details on the allegations as the investigation is ongoing.”

We still have questions.

Were proper inspections being executed during and after the hotel’s construction? Former employees suggest that the presence of master plumbers and electricians was rare, if not nonexistent, on the job site. Is this accurate — and if so, was this due to laziness or ignorance and did it contribute to poor construction that caused the leak and led to a blast?

Text message exchanges between one project superintendent, who wanted to remain anonymous, and the Northland contractor in charge of the project, Alejandro Espinosa, showed the two were aware that there was a disconnected, gas pipe which was supposed to run a system to circulate fresh air into the kitchen left uncapped, causing safety concerns. The pipe was eventually fixed, but this mishap raises concerns: Did this happen about other pipes in other areas of the building?

Former employees voiced concerns in our interviews about the quality and supervision of some of the plumbing work. Were these concerns voiced and noted before the construction was completed? If anything troublesome in the construction or plumbing was found, was it remedied?

Further complicating the situation, oddly, is that a court order is slowing, if not impeding, a thorough investigation. Preserving the scene is important for protecting the legal rights of those involved, but public safety and accountability cannot suffer as a result.

Accidents and mistakes happen. But so does negligence. If that was the cause of such significant downtown damage and injury, the city — and, most of all, the people injured and traumatized — deserve answers.