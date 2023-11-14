Here are this week's food service and restaurant inspection reports for Vanderburgh County

Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.

Lin’s Asian Express, 520 N 1st Avenue, Oct. 27, No violations.

Schnucks #742, 600 E Boonville New Harmony Road, Oct. 25, One critical violation: No department had a sanitizer solution prepared.

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 6636 Logan Drive, Oct. 25, No violations.

Joshua Academy Inc-Aramark, 1230 E Illinois Street, Oct. 25, No violations.

Wendy’s #11302, 601 E Boonville-New Harmony Road Ste 800, Oct. 25, No violations.

Independence Square, 201 W Delaware Street, Oct. 27, No violations.

Marathon #103, 201 E Louisiana Street, Oct. 24, No violations.

Hilton Garden Inn Evansville, 220 Eagle Crest Drive, Oct. 25, No violations.

Vietnamese Cuisine Restaurant, 4602 Vogel Road, Oct. 27, No violations.

Las Americas Tiendas Restaurant, 1016-A S Weinbach Avenue, Oct. 25, One non-critical and repeated violation: Grab & go items not labeled, Two non-critical violations: Lighting needed in walk-in cooler, Improper use of 3 compartment sink for prep without sanitizing, One critical violation: Employees not washing hands as required.

Gordon Food Service Store LLC, 1500 N Burkhardt Road, Oct. 26, No violations.

Ponytail Lounge, 1201 E Columbia Street, Oct. 27, No violation.

St. Benedicts School, 530 S Harlan Avenue, Oct. 25, No violations.

St Joe Mini Mart Isai Inc, 6000 W St. Joe Road, Oct. 23, Two non-critical violation: Walk in floor is not smooth durable easily cleanable, Drink nozzle in need of cleaning, One critical violation: No sanitizer available on site.

St. Joe Inn, 9515 St. Wendel Road, Oct. 24, No violations.

Skateworld, 1300 Fairfield Drive, Oct. 26, No violations.

Pizza Depot, 2801 E Boonville-New Harmony Road, Oct. 26, No violations.

Ozanam Family Shelter, 1100 Read Street, Oct. 27, One critical violation: No date markings on ready to eat foods, One critical and repeated violation: Hand sink used for other things.

Memorial High School/Aramark, 1500 Lincoln Avenue, Oct. 25, No violations.

McGary Middle School 6-8, 1535 Joyce Avenue, Oct. 24, No violations.

Circle S Mart #27, 5230 First Avenue, Oct. 27, No violations.

Caze School K-5, 2013 S Green River Road, Oct. 24, No violations.

Long John Silver’s, 1015 S Green River Road, Oct. 25, No violations.

Lodge Community School K-8, 1400 E Riverside Drive, Oct. 26, No violations.

Holy Spirit School, 1750 Lodge Avenue, Oct. 23, Two non-critical violations: Light in freezer not properly covered, freezer door in need of repair, One critical violation: sanitizer solution too strong.

Harper Elementary School K-5, 21 S Alvord Boulevard, Oct. 25, No violations.

Hampton Inn East, 8000 Eagle Crest Boulevard, Oct. 25, No violations.

Fraternal Order of Eagles #427, 6000 Old Boonville Highway, Oct. 27, No violations.

Fazoli’s #1632, 899 N Green River Road, Oct. 26, No violations.

Fairlawn School K-5, 2021 S Alvord Boulevard, Oct. 26, No violations.

Drury Inn & Suites-Evansville East, 100 Cross point Boulevard, Oct. 27, No violations.

Donut Bank, 5 N Green River Road, Oct. 27, No violations.

Circle K #4700142, 1201 W Columbia Street, Oct. 27, No violations.

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, 6401 E Lloyd Expressway, Oct. 26, Two non-critical violations: Wet wiping cloths improperly stored, Cutting boards in need of replaced/resurfaced.

Crossroads IGA, 6401 N Green River Road, Oct. 26, No violations.

Hucks #399, 2225 N Fares Avenue, Oct. 27, Three non-critical violations: Hood systems in need of cleaning, Soda fountain in need of cleaning, Employees prepping food hair not properly restrained.

Mr. Bubble Tea, 503 N Green River Road, Oct. 26, No violations.

Caribbean Cuisine, 1010 S Kentucky Unit C, Oct. 26, Two non-critical violations: refrigeration equipment not keeping contents at 41 degrees or lower. Potentially hazardous foods discarded voluntarily, Nonfood contact surfaces in need of cleaning.

Denny’s #6738, 3901 Highway 41, Oct. 25, No violations.

Coldstone Creamery, 6401 E Lloyd Expressway Ste 8A, Oct. 25, No violations.

Dollar General Store #21411, 1015 Mt. Pleasant Road, Oct. 23, No violations.

Chuckles DBA GI #811, 501 N fares Avenue, Oct. 27, No violations.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Evansville Downtown, 20 Walnut Street, Oct. 26, No violations.

Beer Bone BBQ, 11532 East 1020 Lane, Oct. 27, No violations.

Roca Bar South, 4600 Washington Plaza Suite 101, Oct. 27, No violations.

