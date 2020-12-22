It will be weeks before German coronavirus cases fall, says RKI health institute

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) appealed to Germans on Tuesday to keep contact with other people to an absolute minimum and not to travel over Christmas to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"It will take several weeks for the number of cases to fall .. and for number of dead to fall," RKI head Lothar Wieler told reporters.

  • Fox News and Newsmax, facing lawsuits, walk back wild fraud claims about voting-machine companies

    Facing the threat of lawsuits for defamation, Fox News and the upstart right-wing network Newsmax have begun broadcasting segments walking back wild election fraud allegations against voting-machine and software manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion.

  • ‘We were complicit’: Lawyer who worked for Trump administration pens op ed apologising to US

    ‘We owe the country our honesty’, says ex DOJ lawyer

  • Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

    Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. Gottlieb told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign that this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • "The Ripper" is just another example of how true and scripted crime shows fail sex workers

    Despite trying to center the serial killer's victims, it still reduces them to their profession

  • 5 Army Weapons Soldiers Might Actually Get Their Hands on Soon

    Army modernization officials have tested new, longer-range and more precise infantry weapon systems.

  • New antidepressants can lift depression and suicidal thoughts fast, but don’t expect magic cures

    Depression is the most common cause of disability in the world. Chances are high that you or someone you know will experience a period when depression gets in the way of work, social life or family life. Nearly two in three people with depression will experience severe effects.As a psychiatrist specializing in behavioral neuroscience, I help patients who suffer from mood disorders. Many have “treatment-resistant” depression and are on a nearly constant search for relief. There have been some exciting developments in treating depression recently, particularly new rapid-acting antidepressants. But it’s important to understand that these medications aren’t cure-alls.The new treatments for depression promise to relieve distressing symptoms, including suicidal thinking, faster than any previous treatment. They include ketamine, an anesthetic that is also abused as a street drug, and a derivative of ketamine called esketamine. These drugs have been shown to help relieve symptoms of depression within hours, but each dose only works for a few days. They also carry risks, including the potential for drug abuse.With the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on mental health, patients are looking for fast relief. Medication can help, but to effectively treat depression long term, with its mix of biological, psychological, social and cultural components, requires more than just drugs. Depression medications have evolvedThe early history of depression treatments focused on the psychological components of illness. The goal in the early 20th century was for a patient to understand unconscious urges established during childhood. Biological treatments at the time seem frightening today. They included insulin coma therapy and primitive, frequently misused versions of a modern lifesaving procedure – electroconvulsive therapy.In the middle of the 20th century, medicines that affected behavior were discovered. The first medicines were sedatives and antipsychotic medicines. Chlorpromazine, marketed as “Thorazine,” led the way in the 1950s. In 1951, imipramine was discovered and would become one of the first antidepressants. The “blockbuster” antidepressant Prozac, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI, was approved in 1987. It’s been over 30 years since we’ve seen a novel class of antidepressant medicine. That’s one reason rapid-acting antidepressants are exciting. What depression looks like inside the brainMedical treatments for depression affect certain processing cells in the brain area above your eyes and under your forehead. This area, called the prefrontal cortex, processes complex information including emotional expressions and social behavior. Brain cells called neurons are chemically controlled by two opposing messenger molecules, glutamate and gamma-amino-butyric acid (GABA). Glutamate works like a gas pedal and GABA is the brake. They tell the neurons to speed up or slow down.Rapid-acting medicines for depression decrease the action of glutamate, the gas pedal. Other treatments have been developed to rebalance GABA. A neurosteroid called allopregnanolone affects GABA and applies the brake. Both allopregnanolone and esketamine have federal approval for treatment of depression, allopregnanolone for postpartum depression and esketamine for major depressive disorder and suicidal thinking. Not so fastAround 2016-2017, young psychiatrists like myself were rushing to implement these novel antidepressant treatments. Our training supervisors said, “not so fast.” They explained why we should wait to see how studies of the new drugs turn out.Several years before, the medical community experienced similar excitement over Vivitrol to treat opioid addiction. Vivitrol is a monthly injected form of naltrexone, an opioid-blocking medicine. Clinical trials are executed in a highly controlled and clean environment, while the real world can be highly uncontrolled and very messy. Without risk reduction, education and psychosocial treatment, the potential risks of medications like Vivitrol can be magnified. Vivitrol can help reduce relapses, but isn’t a panacea on its own. The National Institute on Drug Abuse recommends integrated treatment for addiction. Treating depression may be similar. Medication and psychological support together work better than either on its own. The risksIn depression, the more treatments a person tries that don’t work, the less likely that person is to have success with the next treatment option. This was a main message of the largest clinical trial studying depression medications, the National Institutes of Health-directed STAR-D study, completed in 2006.Providing a more effective option for patients who don’t respond to a first or second antidepressant may turn that STAR-D message on its head. However, when dealing with an illness that is affected by external stress like trauma and loss, treatment is more likely to succeed with both medication and psychological support. A real-world treatment approach called the biopsychosocial paradigm accounts for the wide range of relevant biological, psychological and social components of mental illnesses. The patient and physician work together to process the patient’s problematic experiences, thoughts and feelings. A hyperfocus on novel drugs may overlook the importance of addressing and monitoring all those components, which could mean problems surface in the future. Medications like opiates or other substances that provide rapid relief of physical or psychological pain can also be physically and psychologically addictive, and novel rapid-acting antidepressants can have the same risks.Rapid-acting antidepressants can be powerful tools for treating major depression when used with other forms of therapy, but are they the answer? Not so fast.[Get facts about coronavirus and the latest research. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nicholas Mischel, Wayne State University.Read more: * COVID-19 could lead to an epidemic of clinical depression, and the health care system isn’t ready for that, either * Black men face high discrimination and depression, even as their education and incomes riseNicholas Mischel receives or has received funding from the American Heart Association, National Institutes of Health, and Wayne State University. He is employed by Wayne State University and member of the American Psychiatric Association, Society of Biological Psychiatry, North American Neuromodulation Society, the Clinical TMS Society, and the American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists & Practitioners.

  • ‘Plenty of perjury’: MAGA lawyer files Georgia elections lawsuit with glaring typo

    The Trump campaign and its allies have filed numerous error-filled suits challenging election results across the country

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • 25 Indian farmers die during protests as Modi visits temple in sop to angry Sikh farmers

    At least 25 Indian farmers have died during protests against controversial legislation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to diffuse growing tensions by making a surprise visit to a Sikh temple in New Delhi on Sunday. Fourteen deaths have been attributed to exposure to the cold, as approximately 500,000 farmers - most of whom are Sikh - continue to sleep in their tractors and blockade roads outside Delhi, despite temperatures dropping to 3°C at night. Ten death occurred in road accidents as farmers travelled to Delhi from the surrounding states of Punjab and Haryana, while an eminent Sikh priest from Haryana shot himself in protest at the new legislation. The farmers say they will continue to occupy the streets, causing ongoing disruption to food supplies in India’s capital, until the proposed farm bills are repealed. On Monday, the protesting farmers are undergoing a day-long hunger strike, while union leaders announced plans to occupy toll booths surrounding Delhi from December 25.

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • Oxygen level while walking identifies at-risk patients; cancer patients should get vaccine priority

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. It can be helpful to assess blood oxygen levels in patients when they are walking if that level is normal when they are sitting, a new study suggests. A low level of oxygen in the blood, or hypoxia, contributes to shortness of breath and worsening illness in patients with COVID-19.

  • Thousands of voters registered for the Georgia Senate races. Who benefits?

    NBC News takes a look inside those who recently enrolled for the Jan. 5 runoffs.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Senate clears $2.3 trillion government spending, COVID-19 relief package, sending it to Trump's desk

    The Senate overwhelmingly passed the combined $1.4 trillion government spending and $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Monday night, sending the bipartisan legislation to President Trump's desk. Trump is expected to sign the bill, which passed in the House, 359-53, earlier Monday evening. The Senate cleared the bill on a 91-7 vote. It is the last piece of legislation Congress is expected to vote on this year, unless Trump vetoes the National Defense Authorization Act.The $1.4 trillion part of the bill funds the government through Sept. 30, 2021, and the COVID-19 stimulus package authorizes $600 direct payments to most Americans, replenishes a loan program for small businesses, extends augmented federal unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions, and provides money for renters, schools, and food stamps, among other things. The package also creates Smithsonian museums focused on women and Latinos, legislates an end to surprise medical billing, and allows tax deductions for business lunches. It is all wrapped up in a massive 5,600-page bill, among the longest pieces of legislation ever considered in Congress.More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

  • Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene and directs visitors to others

    Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his snub to widespread criticism of an unorthodox Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, telling visitors to visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crèches instead.

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says

  • Grace Millane's murderer had raped another British tourist just months before attack

    The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand has been convicted of sex attacks on two more women, it was revealed on Monday. New Zealand’s Supreme Court removed an order keeping the killer’s name hidden, meaning his identity could be made public: Jesse Kempson. The previous convictions of the 28-year-old Kempson, who killed Millane in December 2018, also became known as his identity was made public. Kempson raped another British tourist eight months before his attack on Millane. He had taken the woman out on a Tinder date in April 2018 before bringing her back to his motel room in Auckland, a city on the country’s north island. The woman had initially kept the attack secret but after news coverage of the day Kempson was charged she went to the police to report what had happened. Kempson was eventually sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for the rape last month. The case was not made public at the time. Shortly after Kempson was named on Monday the Guardian reported some of the remarks made in court when that previous conviction was handed down. The paper reported that Justice Geoffrey Venning in a New Zealand high court said: “Your mother rejected you; that may go some way towards explaining your attitude towards women.”

  • China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials - WSJ

    Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organizing the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation." Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine-shown-to-be-effective-in-brazil-trials-11608581330?mod=latest_headlines. The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50% threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

  • McCarthy Calls on FBI to Brief Full Intel Committee on Swalwell’s Ties to Alleged Chinese Spy

    House Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that all members of the House Intelligence Committee should receive a classified FBI briefing on Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.McCarthy received a closed-door FBI briefing on Swalwell's close ties to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, on Friday and said afterwards that he thinks Swalwell should not be on the House Intelligence Committee."I’m going to request that every single member on the House Intelligence Committee gets the exact same briefing from the FBI that I did," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "Because if this individual is sitting on this committee — Eric Swalwell — they’ve got to know the background of what has gone on. I can’t talk about the classified part, but you know what’s out there in the press.”“No one that was in that room could walk out and say Eric Swalwell should be on the intel committee," McCarthy said of the briefing. "I don’t know — they had a briefing before in 2015 and I don’t know what that briefing was like compared to this one, but it could not have been the same.”Between 2011 and 2015, Fang developed close relationships with Swalwell, bundling donations for the up and coming lawmaker and even placing an intern in his office.Since Swalwell's ties to Fang came to light earlier this month, Republicans on the intelligence committee have demanded answers, some even calling for an investigation and for him to be immediately removed from the committee in order to deprive him of the access to classified information that comes with membership on the high-profile panel.Fang, believed to have been acting at the behest of China’s Ministry of State Security, helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign and helped place at least one intern in the California Democrat’s office.Fang also had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors over a three-year period. Swalwell, who married shortly afterwards in 2016, declined this week to answer questions about whether his relationship with Fang was sexual or romantic in nature.In 2015, federal investigators briefed Swalwell on their concerns about Fang, at which point he says he severed all his ties with her. However, Swalwell’s brother and father remained connected with Fang on Facebook.Swalwell said Tuesday that he has committed no wrongdoing and expressed confidence that the controversy will not threaten his seat on the House Intelligence Committee.“The one answer that I got out of that briefing was there is no way Eric Swalwell should continue to serve on the intel committee,” McCarthy added, noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would have to remove Swalwell from the committee if he refuses to step down.

  • Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire

    Televangelist Pat Robertson acknowledged on Monday's 700 Club that President-elect Joe Biden won, predicted "we'll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden," and said it's time for President Trump to concede and retire from politics. Robertson, a leading voice of the religious right since the 1980s, has generally — though not always — backed Trump, along with most other prominent evangelical Christian leaders.Trump is ramping up an increasingly fringy last-ditch effort to stay in office, but he's losing allies fast.> Bill Barr, Pat Robertson, Mitch McConnell, and Vladimir Putin have all bailed on Trump in the past week.> > — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) December 22, 2020After conceding that Biden will take office and predicting he will either die or resign before too long, Robertson said "it would be a mistake" for Trump to run again in 2024. "My money would be on Nikki Haley," he added. "I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican Party." Robertson then offered a sober assessment of Trump."You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality," Robertson said. "He really does. People say, 'Well, he lies about this, that, and the other.' But no, he isn't lying; to him, that's the truth." He said Trump has "done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time he is very erratic, and he's fired people and he's fought people and he's insulted people and he keeps going down the line." With Trump, "it's a mixed bag," Robertson said, "and I think it would be well to say, 'You've had your day and it's time to move on.'"> Televangelist Pat Robertson declares that Biden will be president and that Trump "lives in an alternate reality," "is very erratic," and should not run again in 2024: "You've had your day and it's time to move on." pic.twitter.com/2WYCZOSNTO> > — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 21, 2020"Pat Robertson just proved that evolution exists, even in people who don't believe in evolution," comedian John Fugelsang quipped. But Trump can take a shred of comfort in the fact that Robertson's predictions haven't always — or even usually — borne out. In October, for example, he said God told him Trump would be re-elected, then an asteroid would hit the Earth.More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers