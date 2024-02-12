Who is this week's Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week?

Student of the Week logo

Greer's Flooring America and the Courier & Press are shining a light on the accomplishments and good deeds of local high school students.

We've asked officials from high schools in Evansville and the surrounding area to send nominations of a local student each week. If you want to vote for one of the students, go online to courierpress.com or visit the Courier & Press app. The Student of the Week poll will run from 5 a.m. Central on Monday through noon Central on Thursday.

School officials can nominate students by emailing us each week at studentoftheweek@courierpress.com. Nominations will be accepted each week from Monday through Thursday.

This week's Greer's Flooring America Student of the Week nominees

Here are this week's nominees, in the order in which we received them from schools.

Lillian Preske, Mount Vernon High School

Lily Preske is an inspiring junior at Mount Vernon High School who brings positivity wherever she goes. Lily is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and plays the flute in the school band. She is currently working to reinstate the Sunshine Society at MVHS. Lily works hard, encourages everyone around her and challenges others to do good and be a positive light.

Matthew Ferguson, Central High School

Matthew is an outstanding science student. He asks insightful questions, earns A's on everything, and is willing to help his classmates understand chemistry. He is a great student all while playing multiple sports (football and basketball). He manages his time wisely, has a great sense of humor and is a very enjoyable student to have in class.

Catelyn Witte, Bosse High School

Catelyn Witte is a senior at Bosse High School. She is a member of Teen Advisory Council (TAC) and Teen Court. She is a Team Member of Amani Medical Camp in Ekeranyo Kenya. In the summer she works as a lifeguard for the City of Evansville and volunteers for ICAN bike and Vacation Bible School. She is a member of the National Honor Society and holds a 3.9 GPA. She is a four-year Varsity athlete in golf, soccer, swimming and softball. She has earned Academic All-City in all four sports each year. Catelyn is one of 16 golfers in the state who earned Academic All-State Honorable Mention. She just broke her own 100-meter freestyle record for the third time on Feb. 3. Catelyn is a phenomenal young woman who plans to attend Western Kentucky University for graphic design.

Mallory Shekell, North High School

Mallory Shekell is a North High School summa cum laude senior taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes. Mallory is the president of the North High School Student Council, a National Honor Society member, Psychology Club Co-President, and plays North lacrosse. She's not selected her college or university at this time, but will be studying biology.

Kyra Matsel, Gibson Southern High School

Kyra Matsel is a junior at Gibson Southern High School. She is an outstanding student who teachers enjoy having in class. She is always engaged in the discussion and is willing to participate which makes class more fun. Kyra is active in softball, student council, beta club, sunshine society, yearbook and the prom committee. She enjoys reading and watching movies in her spare time. Outside of school, Kyra is a cadet on the Owensville Fire Department. She loves being a part of this and helping out her community.

