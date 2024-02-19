Who is this week's Greer's Flooring America/C&P Student of the Week?

Student of the Week logo

This week's Greer's Flooring America Student of the Week nominees

Here are this week's nominees. All nominations are written by school staff members.

Madelyn Martin, Gibson Southern High School

Madelyn Martin is a freshman at GSHS. She comes to class prepared everyday and is always a willing participant. She does an excellent job of remembering topics that were discussed last semester and applies them to new places around the world that she is studying now during this semester. Madelyn is a member of the volleyball and tennis teams. She is also a part of the Student Council, 5th quarter and is an officer in the Sunshine Society at school. She loves being in a team environment and helping others.

Layne Thompson, Mount Vernon High School

Layne Thompson is a hard-working junior at Mount Vernon High School. Layne plays Hockey for the Evansville Thunder and works at Move in Mount Vernon. When he's not busy with school, work, or hockey, Layne is mowing yards and helping customers keep up around their house.

Abigail Green, North High School

Abigail Green is a North High School Summa Cum Laude senior while taking multiple Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes throughout high school. Abigail is a 2024 IASP Rising Star of Indiana student, Robotics Team member, Jazz Band member, and a member of the ISSMA 2023 Class B State Champion Green Brigade Marching Band. She will be attending Purdue University in the fall where she will be studying Business Analytics and Information Management.

Claudia Alvarez, Central High School

Claudia has gone above and beyond and played an integral role in helping our English-language learners transition here at Central. She is comforting and helpful, and most importantly, she helps our students feel connected to the school. She will often eat lunch with and check in with those students to help them feel a part of CHS. We are so thankful to have someone as helpful and welcoming as she is when it comes to translating all things “Central” for new students. Her bilingual abilities and character will serve her well in the future.

Kaleb Christian, Kayla Carlton and McKayne Redman, Boonville High School

Kaleb Christian, Kayla Carlton, and McKayne Redman participated in the BSA Winterfest in Gatlinburg, Tennessee over the weekend. They were sponsored by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office since they also are SITIC students. Kaleb, Kayla, and McKayne are members of Post 82 Explorers. During Winterfest, the team had to work through an active shooter, a jail cell search, a traffic stop and domestic violence scenarios. Finally, Kaleb, Kayla, and McKayne competed in several other individual events over the course of the weekend.

