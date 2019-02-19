Earnings season isn’t over yet even though most of the large caps have reported. The small and mid-caps are still to come with more than 500 companies expected to report this week.

However, there are still some popular companies reporting this week including the “king” of the restaurants and a large cap Chinese Internet company.

Several of them had big sell offs to end 2018 but have bounced back. Will this report push the shares out to new highs?

This Week’s Hottest Earnings Charts

1. Domino’s DPZ isn’t just a restaurant chain. It also considers itself a technology company as it’s ordering app dominates the industry. Domino’s same-restaurant comparables have been the strongest in the industry for the last 2 years. Can it keep up that pace?

2. Baidu BIDU hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2015. That’s a great streak. But shares really took a tumble in 2018 as Chinese stocks sold off. They have bounced off their lows but are still down 22% over the last 6 months. With a forward P/E of just 18, are these shares a deal?

3. Exact Sciences EXAS has beat 12 quarters in a row. Shares recently busted out to new 5-year highs. Shares are up 536% in that time period. Is it too hot to handle?

4. Dropbox DBX went IPO in 2018 and has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares plunged to end 2018, however, but it might have been a buying opportunity as they have rebounded 27% in 2019. Is the good news already baked in?

5. Wayfair W has missed 5 quarters in a row but the shares have rebounded in 2019, adding 33% year-to-date. It still doesn’t have a P/E as earnings are expected to be in the negative for both 2018 and 2019. Will it surprise on its outlook for 2019?

Is Your Investment Advisor Fumbling Your Financial Future?



See how you can more effectively safeguard your retirement with a new Special Report, “4 Warning Signs Your Investment Advisor Might Be Sabotaging Your Financial Future.”



Click to get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research