Weeks later, woman arrested after Live Oak fatal collision

Oct. 8—Several weeks after a two-vehicle collision that occurred in Live Oak in September, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Thursday for the incident that left one person dead.

According to Sutter County Sheriff's Office officials, deputies responded at about 4:24 p.m. on Sept. 17 to the intersection of Highway 99 and Ivy Street in Live Oak in regards to a two-vehicle collision that had occurred.

"Upon arrival, deputies found a red Jeep Cherokee and a brown Toyota Camry with major damages and blocking the roadway," officials said. "Sutter County Fire Department and medical personnel arrived on scene and attended to the drivers of each vehicle who were the only occupants involved."

The driver of the Toyota Camry, Beatriz Curiel, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, and the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, 25-year-old Esmeralda Perez, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

As a result of the accident, Sutter County detectives were assigned to the case and through their investigation, witness statements and surveillance footage, it was "determined Perez was driving recklessly over double the speed limit when she collided with the victim's vehicle," officials allege.

"There were other determining factors and evidence indicating Perez was driving in a negligent and unlawful manner. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor," officials allege.

Perez was arrested and booked on Thursday into Sutter County Jail for vehicular manslaughter. Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said Perez's bail was set at $100,000 and she will appear in court at 3 p.m. on Oct. 10.