Weeks after manhunt, suspect wanted in Richmond, Columbia counties arrested
A Martinez man wanted in Richmond and Columbia counties was arrested Sunday after eluding Columbia County deputies two weeks prior.
Richard Anthony Dahlheimer, 42, is charged with:
Three counts of burglary in the first degree
Two counts of battery/family violence
Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer - felony
Two counts of larceny
Reckless driving
Failure to maintain lane
Three counts of entering auto
Obstruction
Theft by receiving stolen property
Theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor
Probation violation
Dahlheimer is also wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in relation to the theft of seven cars from United Auto Sales on Washington Road.
Columbia County deputies arrested Dahlheimer on Sunday after an attempted burglary on the 3000 block of Sapphire Drive in Martinez, according to an incident report.
During a police chase, Dahlheimer hid under the home, according to the report. He "caused damage before and while being taken into custody."
Past criminal history
Dahlheimer fled from Columbia County deputies in a stolen car during a traffic stop on Feb. 2 and initiated a high speed chase, according to a news release.
Dahlheimer has committed dozens of felonies in Augusta, according to Augusta Clerk of Court records.
Since 2012, he has been charged with 36 felonies, including arson in the first degree, armed robbery, financial fraud, theft and drug charges, according to records. Dahlheimer has also been charged with a number of misdemeanors, including obstructing an officer multiple times.
