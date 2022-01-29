Weeks Medical Center closed Friday afternoon after police scuffle, narcotic spill

Jan. 29—Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster was closed for several hours Friday after Northumberland police scuffled with a man as he tried to dump out a container of drugs.

Police were called to the medical center around 2 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Northumberland Police Department, to help medical center staff with a man who was described as not alert and possibly intoxicated.

At the medical center, police met a man later identified as Bruce Landry, 57.

According to the news release, Landry kept reaching into his pockets as he talked to police, and eventually produced a small container, about the size of a roll of film.

Police said Landry shook the open container, spilling powder. Some of the powder hung in the air.

It is not clear what was in the canister, but police said they thought it could be heroin or fentanyl, based on what Landry had been saying.

Police moved to pin Landry down, and handcuffed him.

Landry was taken to the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown, and is being held on preventative detention. He has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and several misdemeanors.

Though it takes hours of exposure for airborne fentanyl to produce dangerous effects, police and medical center staff were spooked.

The medical center cancelled the rest of Friday's appointments.

Northumberland police took the rest of the day off as a cleaning company worked on police uniforms, cruisers and the Northumberland Police Station.

New Hampshire State Police covered calls for service on Friday evening, according to the news release.