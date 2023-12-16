This week's meetings include AEDC, planning and zoning, area schools

Monday

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

11 a.m.: First Bank Southwest Tower, Ed Davis Conference Room – 9th Floor

Executive session - consult with attorney in regard to litigation, deliberation regarding economic development negotiations, discussion regarding seven business prospects (Manufacturing & Distribution; Distribution; Manufacturing & Distribution; Manufacturing; Infrastructure; Workforce; Infrastructure); deliberate the purchase or sale of real property located in the Southwest quadrant and Northwest quadrant of the City of Amarillo. Discussion and action items: discuss, consider and take appropriate action on the following: City of Amarillo request for AEDC cost participation in the Northeast Interceptor construction project; amendment of Texas Tech Veterinarian School Agreement; Quarterly Investment Report; staff financial and operational updates.

Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m.: Third Floor of City Hall - City Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan, St.

Consent agenda: consideration of Producer Owned Beef Unit No. 1, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land, Potter County, vicinity: U.S. Highway 287 and Jackrabbit Road, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Producer Owned Beef OPCO LLC). Public hearing and consideration of rezoning Lots 11 through 13, Block 1, Chalmers Addition, an addition to the City of Amarillo, Potter County, to change from Planned Development District 41 and Multiple Family District 2 to Planned Development District 41A to allow a credit union as an additional allowed land use, vicinity: SW 22nd Avenue and Monroe Street, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Amarillo Junior College; rezoning of a 11.08-acre tract of unplatted land, Potter County, to change from General Retail District and Residential District 2 to Planned Development District to allow for land uses allowed in Residential District 2 with a maximum building height of 40 feet, vicinity: SE 27th Avenue and Osage Street, applicant: Manny De Los Santos for Amarillo Power Church; The Greenways at Hillside Unit No. 44, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of The Greenways at Hillside Unit No. 38 and an unplatted tract of land, Randall County, vicinity: Pineridge Drive and Soncy Road, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for FMC Services, LLC, Ross-CX, LLC, and Amarillo National Bank; Quail Creek Addition Unit No. 37, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat and an unplatted tract of land, Potter County, vicinity: John David Circle and Plum Creek Drive, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Thane Morgan; Homestead Unit No. 1, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land Randall County, vicinity: SW 34th Avenue and Helium Road, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors Inc. for Betenbough Homes, LLC.

River Road ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m.: Central Administration Bldg., 9500 US Hwy. 287 North

Discussion items: TASB Facilities Assessment, administrator's update, superintendent's report - district update, campus visits, personnel items; review monthly financials and condensed budget report; upcoming meetings and conferences; first look at Localized Policy Manual Update 122; bi-weekly pay presentation; athletic program update. Action items: acknowledgement and acceptance of contributions to the District; consider approval of a Bilingual, and ESL Exception Waiver; designated non-business days per HB 3033.

Tuesday

Randall County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Commissioners' Courtroom, Finance Building, 501 16th St., Suite 305, Canyon

Presentation by the Randall County Junior Livestock Ambassadors (RCJLA) to promote the Randall County Livestock Show; presentation of pins and certificates to Randall County employees; consider Western Flats Unit No. 2, a rural subdivision; Change Order for Youth Center of the High Plains Renovations; various purchases; reserve deputy bonds; budget amendments; closed session to consult with counsel, deliberate business and financial issues relating to contracts being negotiated.

Amarillo City Council Work Session

3 p.m.: Amarillo Civic Center Complex - Hospitality Room, 401 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss ordinance protecting human life by adding abortion-related restrictions.

Bushland ISD Board of Trustees

6:05 p.m.: Bushland Intermediate School/Room 101, 2400 Wells St.

Recognize the State Volleyball Champions for their hard work and dedication to Bushland ISD; employees of the month presented by principals; administrative reports; donations and amendments; Superintendent Report - financial, facilities, enrollment.

Wednesday

Amarillo Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees

10 a.m.: City Hall, Room 306, 601 S Buchanan St.

Consider approval of fund's investment transactions from previous month and summary by city staff; the Fund’s Lawyers will present the recommendations of the disability policy to the board; payment for the quarterly statement from the Fund’s Investment Manager, Fund’s custodial agent, Fund’s actuary for Actuarial and Consultant services completed in October and November 2023, Fund’s Legal Counsel for services completed in October and November 2023, quarterly statement from the Fund’s Investment Counselor, quarterly statement from the Fund’s paying agent. Consider retirement benefits, Cash Flow Projection Report, items for the next actuarial study.

Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees

5:30 p.m.: Highland Park Administration Building, 15300 Amarillo Blvd. E.

Spotlight on Learning, reports: finance, investments, budget amendments and donations, information from Attorney, ESC, PRAD, TASA, TASB, TEA, Amarillo Area Foundation 2023 3rd Quarter Report, 2023 Bond Project Update, Enrollment - high school, middle school and elementary principals. Consent agenda: approve expenditures, financial statements, budget amendments and donations; Financial Audit Report for Fiscal Year Ending Aug. 31, 2023; Audit Engagement for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2024; Policy Update 122; personnel items; superintendent remarks.

