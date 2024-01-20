This week's meetings include AISD, AC, Amarillo City Council

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Hear the monthly and quarterly Treasurer's report and Investment Policy report; discussion and possible action relative to ASCA project and performance period modification: amending and/or modifying two (2) Grant Agreements funded by the County under its State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF)- funded 2023 - Charitable Nonprofit Grant Program, Westminster Presbyterian Church (Bear Paws Youth Ministry) - Minor Budget Adjustment, Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, Inc.; granting County's ARPA Committee a limited authority to approve adjustments to the court-approved projects; Profiling Report for 2023 for Constable Precinct 1; road maintenance for Eden Park Units 2 and 3; applying for a grant to continue operation of the Adult Drug Court; grant for the expansion of the Panhandle Regional Problem Solving Court; recognize the appointment of Alyson Villalon as interim purchasing agent and to consider and act upon approving the bond. Approval of the following March 5, 2024 joint Republican and Democratic Primary Election: early voting election judges, hours of operation for early voting polling places, maximum number of clerks, officers for Central Counting Station, Early Voting Ballot Board, maximum number of clerks for the Ballot Board, election judges. Consider and act upon a burn ban for Potter County for 90 days; request from the 47th District Attorney's Office to apply for the Rural Prosecutor's Office Salary Assistance Grant Program for FY24; equipment purchase facilities maintenance; renewal of RFPs for jail meals, Cisco Network upgrade and 23 Commissary Services; drawing nine members and nine alternates for the Salary Grievance Committee for 2024; Panhandle Area Public Defender and managed assigned counsel: approving amendments to the bylaws and agreements with new member-counties for participation in the offices and to appoint oversight board members as needed; employment items; executive session, if necessary.

Amarillo Independent School District

5:30 p.m.: Amarillo ISD, 7200 Interstate 40 West

Performances by the Oak Dale Elementary Choir and the Bonham Middle School Show Choir in honor of School Board Recognition Month; superintendent's report regarding student discipline data and interventions; reports from board members regarding scheduled visits to campuses and attendance at education-related meetings and events; board committee reports - Policy Committee. Action items - consider approval of the following: amendment #5 to the 2023-2024 District budget, a School District Teaching Permit for a Career and Technical Education teacher, equipment for a multi-site communication system, designating District non-business days in 2024 for Public Information Act timelines, revised policy AE(LOCAL) Educational Philosophy, resolution to dissolve attendance zones previously established as part of the District's Voluntary Desegregation Plan, and create a new attendance zone for George Washington Carver schools (with a grandfathering option for students to continue in their current feeder pattern), resolution regarding whether to adopt a policy to authorize the District to employ or accept chaplains as volunteers in accordance with Senate Bill 763. Consent agenda items: acceptance of gifts to the District. Information items: review on first reading Policy Manual Update 122, affecting local policies - Technology Resources: Cybersecurity, Facility Standards: Safety and Security, Employment Practices, Personnel Positions, Curriculum Design: Special Programs, Special Programs: Compensatory Services and Intensive Programs, Compensatory Servics and Intensive Programs: Accelerated Instruction, Academic Achievement: Class Ranking, Attendance: Compulsory Attendance, Wellness and Health Services: Medical Treatment, Student Welfare: Crisis Intervention, Student Records; review on first reading a new Board Operating Procedures manual; monthly financial reports; report regarding incidents of vandalism or damage to District property; discussion regarding Districtwide intruder detection audit report findings, if any; reports regarding use of rescue medications with students or staff, if any; and other safety and security issues; personnel items.

Amarillo City Council - notice of possible quorum

5:30 p.m.: Reed Beverage, 3701 Southeast 25th Ave.

A possible quorum of the Amarillo City Council may assemble for a fundraiser event for candidate Caroline Fairly.

Tuesday

Amarillo City Council

1 p.m.: City Hall - 3rd Floor, Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Work session/executive session: consult with attorney on Statement of Initiating Committee (Petition Process); discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee: performance matrix for Interim City Manager.

Amarillo City Council

3 p.m.: City Hall - 3rd Floor, Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Regular meeting: Invocation - Davlyn Duesterhaus, retired BSA Chaplin; proclamation: "Project Safe Neighborhoods Day in Amarillo"; Amarillo Gigabit City Certification - a celebration of Vexus nearing completion of their fiber buildout in Amarillo; updates from Councilmembers serving on outside boards and commissions - Animal Management & Welfare Advisory Board, Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee, Amarillo City Transit Bus Stops, Traffic Speed Cushions, Roadway Safety Task Force Update; consent items: second and final reading of ordinance rezonings, ordinance amending the Municipal Code changing the maximum speed limit on segments of Helium Road and Hollywood Road (Loop 335) from 55 mph to 35 mph; ordinance repealing Article V, Chapter 2-5: Boards and Commisions, of the Amarillo Municipal Code in order to sunset the Traffic Advisory Board and the Pedestrian Bicycle Safety Advisory Board; ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code, Chapter 18-2, providing for an option for residential customers to opt-out of a transmitter installed on a residential digital water meter; resolution authorizing the execution of Amendment #1 to an Advanced Funding Agreement (AFA) in the amount of $6,367,954 for Barrio Neighborhood 10th Avenue Improvements with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), of which the City of Amarillo will have a participation obligation of $1,778,163 including all grant ineligible items; resolution recommending to TxDOT that the City of Amarillo be chosen as the direct recipient for the Federal Section 5307 Transit Administration Funding; consider acceptance - public right-of-way, utility and drainage easements in regard to Colonies Soncy Commercial Development; acceptance of a public water line easement; aviation clear zone easements; license and hold harmless agreement for a private encumbrance in a 5' public utility easement; Amendment No. 2 to the Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement (this “Amendment”) is made by and between Producer Owned Beef Opco, LLC, and the City of Amarillo; considers the purchase of a building and .96 acres of land out of the San Jacinto Heights subdivision located at 202 S. Louisiana, funded with Neighborhood Planning Initiative funds allocated to the San Jacinto plan; various PID agreements, department purchases and contracts; change order for additional scope of work to be performed on the New Transit Multimodal Terminal at 509 S. Bowie St.; contract to M. Hastey Construction for Bid 7747 the Demolition and Removal of the Old Thompson Pool; replacement turf for the Coliseum. Non-consent items: discussion and consideration of all matters incident and related to approving and authorizing publication of notice of intention to issue Series 2024 Certificates of Obligation and Taxable Series 2024 Certificates of Obligation, including the adoption of a resolution pertaining thereto; ordinance rezoning; ordinance revising Chapter 8-5 Public and Environmental Health with the passing of SB 577; consider award - construction contract to Tri-State General Contracting Group, Inc. for $5,438,690.00 for the demolition, site preparation, site security, and construction of a new Transformation Park at 1501 5th Ave.; ticketing services agreement for the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Box Office; contract for city manager recruitment services.

Amarillo College Board of Regents

5:45 p.m.: Palo Duro Room, College Union Building, 2nd floor, 2201 S. Washington St.

Status Update Meeting: Moment of reflection, SGA report; regent's reports, committees and comments regarding AC affiliates - executive committee, presidential search, AC Foundation, Amarillo Museum of Art, Panhandle PBS, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ) 1, 2 and 3, Amarillo Foundation for Education and Business, Standing Policies & Procedures Committee, Finance Committee (AC Investment, Potential Lease & Sales Opportunities), Legislative Affairs Committee, Community College Association of Texas Trustees (CCATT), Nominating Committee; No Excuses 2025 - House Bill 8.

Amarillo College Board of Regents

6:30 p.m.: Palo Duro Room, College Union Building, 2nd floor, 2201 S. Washington St.

Regular meeting: appointments; budget amendments; tenure recommendations; Panhandle PBS Advisory Council member appointments; contract for executive search services for Presidential Search; job description for College President: RFQ No. 1404 - construction manager at risk agreement; RFP No. 1405 East Campus signage, Amarillo College; investment and financial reports.

Wednesday

Convention and Visitors' Bureau Board of Directors

8:30 a.m.: Board Room - Bivins Mansion, 1000 S. Polk

Update: staffing changes; report: financials; board reminders: bio/headshots for website and board giving; discussion: formation of the ACVB Foundation - name, board setup, purpose, projects; discussion and consideration: Arts Marketing Grants Requirements.

Amarillo City Council / Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

3 p.m.: City Hall -Room 105, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Work session: joint Amarillo City Council and Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) Board of Directors Workshop. This item is a joint workshop for the City Council, AEDC Board of Directors, and senior staff to discuss and develop policies related to economic development. The Council may discuss numerous broad topics such as incentives, AEDC bylaws and articles of incorporation, development, infrastructure, land acquisition, council pillars, and other matters related to the desired direction and plans for economic development as well as general issues and matters related to the current and future needs and expectations for the city and AEDC. The council and AEDC board may reach broad consensus on the mission, values, priorities, expectations, milestones, funding/incentive options and opportunities for the city and AEDC, but no final decision or vote will occur.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Jan. 22, 2024