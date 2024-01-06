This week's meetings include Amarillo City Council, Canyon, Potter County

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Discussion and possible action relative to:commissary services; Fire Rescue purchases; enrolling in the TAC Cybersecurity training program for 2024; receive a report on matters concerning the provision of dental services at the jail; request to amend the budget for the purchase of Sheriff's office vehicles approved in the FY24 budget due to cost increases; request from the Sheriff's office to apply for the Rural Sheriff Grant for FY24 administered by the Texas Comptroller's Office, pursuant to recent legislation; employment items; hear a report on various Potter County projects and the Potter County Detention Center and take any action necessary; executive session, if necessary.

City of Canyon Commission

4:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers of City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Resolution approving a Project Funding Agreement between the Lumber Yard, Ltd, and Canyon Economic Development Corporation relating to direct financial assistance and job incentives for new business in Canyon; presentation of Section 3 Goals and Requirements as it relates to the City’s Texas Community Development Block Grant TXCDBG Water System Improvements Project #CDV21-0143; ordinance amending the city’s budget; hear an update on progress regarding the implementation of the City of Canyon Compressive Plan; update on Pro Rata and Draft CISD Pro Rata Agreement; ordinance amending Article 2.08 Taxation Division 4 Hotel Occupancy Tax of the Code of ordinances to provide for the collection of Hotel Occupancy Tax From Short Term Rentals and Adding Chapter 9, City of Canyon Article 9.05 for Short Term Rental Registration; ordinance amending Code of Ordinances to add prohibiting the maintenance of an attractive environment for non-owned animals; executive session - consulation with attorney, board appointments.

Tuesday

Airport Advisory Board

10 a.m.: Kritser Conference Room, Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, 10801 Airport Blvd

Presentation and discussion of airport activities and projects: terminal chimney repair, baggage carousel systems repairs/replacements, parking lots & Loop road rehabilitations, parking garage elevator, emergency power, new passenger facility charge application, land development.

Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

11:30 a.m.: Parks and Recreation Board Room, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss and receive reports on the following current matters or projects: board and staff introductions, board expectations, mural grant applications, welding art update, Rainwater Harvesting Program, Gateway update, election of chairman and vice chairman, appointment of board members to sub-committees - Mural Art Sub-Comittee and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Sub-Committee. Present, discuss, and consider Beautification and Public Arts Master Plan and Goals.

Amarillo City Council

3 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Presentations from City Manager Recruitment Firm Finalists; update from the Normandy Group - Federal Government Relations Services; Budget Amendments and Working Budget Consent items: second and final reading on the following: various rezoning ordinances; annexing into the city, on petition of property owner, territory generally described as a 1,086.85 acre tract of unplatted land, vicinity: U.S. Highway 60 and N. Parsley Rd., applicants: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and CVMR Texas Inc.; ordinance approving and adopting the five-year Community Investment Program; ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code on MS4 enforcement procedures for an illicit discharge by a user into the municipal separate storm sewer system; resolution authorizing the execution of an Advanced Funding Agreement (AFA) in the amount of $166,424.49 for Buchanan Street Emergency Repairs with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT); for a project located on US 87, Buchanan Street, approximately at SE 1st Avenue; consider approval of a contract between Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and City of Amarillo. This project provides for Amarillo Public Health to be a subrecipient through TTUHSC participating in the NIH Implementing a Maternal Health and Pregnancy Outcomes Vision for Everyone (IMPROVE) - Community Implementation Project; amendment to the Interlocal Agreement for Neighborhood Planning between Potter County and the City of Amarillo; various purchases and contracts for city departments; consideration of award for the installation of a microwave radio communication network for the City of Amarillo public water system in the amount of $1,095,148.25; considers approval for the purchase of the rebuild of three traveling bridge filters at Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Plant to Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc. for $1,101,024.00; consider approval of various Right-of-Way Dedication to help facilitate the reconstruction of S. Georgia Street from Loop 335 to Burk Lane. Non-consent items: resolution conducting a public hearing and establishing a public improvement district to be located in the subdivision known as "Homestead" in the vicinity of the Northeast Corner of Helium Road, and Southwest 34th Avenue; various rezonings including one area to change from Planned Development District 41 and Multiple Family District 2 to Planned Development District 41A to allow a credit union as an additional allowed land use, vicinity: SW 22nd Avenue and Monroe Street, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Amarillo Junior College; first reading of an ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code, Chapter 18-2, providing for an option for residential customers to opt-out of a transmitter installed on a residential digital water meter; ordinance amending the Municipal Code of the City of Amarillo, changing the maximum speed limit on segments of Helium Road and Hollywood Road (Loop 335), reducing the speed limit from 55 mph to 35 mph in this area; first reading of an ordinance repealing Article V, Chapter 2-5: Boards and Commisions, of the Amarillo Municipal Code in order to sunset the Traffic Advisory Board and the Pedestrian Bicycle Safety Advisory Board; resolution authorizing the City Manager to enter into the Third Amendment to the MPEV Lease Agreement dated Sept. 26, 2017 between the City of Amarillo and Panhandle Baseball Club, Inc.; resolution to enter into a revised agreement with Randall County for jail services; resolution for transit services outside the city limits to service Randall County Jail; resolution requesting the dissolution of the Amarillo First Responders' Excellence and Innovation Fund; resolution amending the Bylaws for Amarillo Economic Development Corporation; cost-sharing agreement between the City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation for AEDC's participation in the Northeast Interceptor Project; award of a nine-year contract for $14,384,860.57 for services to include body cameras, car cameras, interview room recording, digital evidence management, and police records management systems for the police department.

Wednesday

Parks Advisory Board

1:30 p.m.: Board Room - Parks and Recreation, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss or receive reports on the following current matters or projects: board and staff introductions, board expectations, lease agreement with Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation, election of chairman and vice chairman, appointment of board members to the 'Strategic Planning' Sub-Committee and 'Outreach' Sub Committee.

Animal Management & Welfare Advisory Board

5 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan - Third Floor

Mayor comments; training on administration of board meetings; elections of new board chair and vice chair; discuss or receive reports on the following current matters or projects: AMW Activity Report, 2024 staff review of city ordinances, 3rd party comprehensive shelter evaluation, department staffing, field services update, positive outcomes departmental update, community outreach update, Texas Tech SVM Partnership update.

Thursday

Vineyards Public Improvement District Advisory Board

10 a.m.: Room 306, City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss and consider PID Advisory Board member terms, ongoing PID operations and maintenance, landscape maintenance specifications and contract.

Zoning Board of Adjustment

4 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Consider variance, 1300 Montcrest Way, Westcliff Park #9, Lot 031, Block 016C, reduction of rear yard setback and lot coverage; 1000 S. Coulter Street, Ridgeview Medical Center #24, Lot 01B, Block 0006, reduction of minimum required setbacks for monument signs.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Jan. 8, 2024