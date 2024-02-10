This week's meetings include Amarillo City Council, Canyon, school boards

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Budget amendments; new position for JP#4; Public Defender's office; consider and act upon the following: approval of the use of the County Courthouse grounds for High Noon on the Square for June and July; amendment to the Interlocal Agreement for Neighborhood Planning between Potter County and the City of Amarillo that clarifies the funding sources and provides future direction for staff; conveyance land located at 209 N. Madison St.; utility easement for property at 14365 Indian Hill Road, known as Courtside; agreement with Childress County to house Potter County inmates as needed; review Profiling Report for 2023 for Constable Georgia Estrada, Potter County Constable Precinct #2, Profiling Report for 2023 for Sheriff Brian Thomas, and Profiling Report for 2023 for Constable Idella Jackson, Potter County Constable Precinct #4; re-appointments to TIRZ #1 and TIRZ 2 boards; fire station systems; increasing purchase order to Yellowhouse Machinery to cover additional cost; rescind bid awarded to Cloud Rush on 1/22/24 as it is not a Cisco Systems certified dealer; additional services identified as Phase 2 in the District Courts project; revisions to installment #5 of the Potter County Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Investment Plan; vacating right-of-way for a portion of 23rd street in Bushland in order to complete sale of old Bushland fire station; executive session, if necessary.

Library Advisory Board

4 p.m.: Northwest Branch Library, 6100 W 9th

Discuss and consider election of Library Advisory Board Chair and Vice-Chair; discussion and presentation current departmental issues and activities: Friends of the Library, programming and events at all APL locations, Northwest Branch Activities; Girls Who Game Update.

Amarillo Independent School District (ISD) board

5:30 p.m.: Amarillo ISD, 7200 Interstate 40 West

Public hearing and presentation of the 2022-2023 District Annual Report; annual review of district and campus plans for College, Career and Military Readiness in accordance with House Bill 3 requirements and for Early Childhood literacy and math proficiency; superintendent's report regarding possible future board meeting agenda items to address declining enrollment; update on the State's Teacher Incentive Allotment Program; Amendment #6 to the 2023-2024 District budget; new or revised local policies; new Board Operating Procedures manual; consider selecting an engineer for roof replacement and repairs at Bonham Middle School, Windsor Elementary, and Lawndale Elementary; purchase of new scoreboards for Dick Bivins Stadium; innovative courses, Path-College/Career I and Path-College/Career II, to be offered at the high school level. Personnel items: superintendent's evaluation; superintendent's contract; approval of district staff to carry a firearm in accordance with TEC 37.0814.

Canyon ISD board

6 p.m.: Canyon ISD District Support Center, 3301 N. 23rd St, Canyon

(Closed executive Session until approximately 7 p.m.) Recognize student and staff achievements, scholarship donation recognition, update from Randall County Sheriffs Office. appoint Contract and Compensation Committee, appoint Standing Construction Committee, Superintendent Communications - Enrollment, Competitive Edge Week, recent and upcoming events. Consideration and action on method of filling the Trustee Vacancy Place 4; public hearing: Annual Performance Report and Texas Academic Performance Report; Safety and Security Update; monthly financials; E-Rate Contract for District Internet Services; Policy Update 122; accept donations; employ personnel.

River Road ISD school board

6 p.m.: Central Administration Building, 9500 US Hwy. 287 North

Administrator updates; personnel items; monthly financials and budget report. Request to consider approval of the following: retention stipend, 2024-25 district calendar, RRISD chaplain resolution, budget admendment, K-3 Child Abuse Curriculum, 4-6 Child Abuse and Special Needs Curriculum, Hope Choice Lessons for 2024-25 school year, 6-12 human trafficking curriculum, healthy relationships curriculum.

Tuesday

Amarillo Hospital District Board of Managers

7:30 a.m.: Council Chamber, City Hall, 601 S Buchanan St.

Appointments of TIRZ #1 position and TIRZ #2 position; Pension Fund Investment Performance; AHD Corpus Investment Performance; receive an update on the process to terminate the Retirement Plan for employees of Northwest Texas Healthcare System and transfer pension risk services to an insurance company; amendment to the Retirement Plan for employees of Northwest Texas Healthcare System for the pension risk transfer services; city staff will present information to the Board related to eligible uses of the LPPF funds; quarterly financial statements; quarterly investment report.

Randall County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Commissioners' Courtroom, Finance Building, 501 16th St., Ste. 305, Canyon

Randall County Sheriff's Office annual Racial Profiling Statistics and Racial Profiling Report for 2023; software services; Skyline Ranches Unit No. 2 rural subdivision; Election Day vote center location for the 2024 Joint Primary; various bids; budget amendment, vouchers, reports; executive session - ligitation, real property.

Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

11:30 a.m.: Parks and Recreation Board Room, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss and receive reports on the following: Welding Art Update, Rainwater Harvesting Update, CVB Directory Update; mural grant recommendations for 2023-2024; appointment of board members to Art Installation Sub-Committee and MPO Sub-Committee.

Amarillo City Council

(12 p.m. work session; 3 p.m. regular meeting) City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Work session at 12 p.m. - executive session: consult with attorney about litigation in regard to Amarillo City Transit Bus Stops and Roadway Safety Task Force & Possible Ordinance; real property located in the Downtown Central Business District; business prospects: economic development project located in the vicinity of S. Western Street and Plains Boulevard; Project # 23-06 03 (Manufacturing); Project # 23-08-02 (Distribution); Project # 23-09-04 (Insurance Services); Project # 23-11-06 (Infrastructure).

Regular meeting at 3 p.m. - update on Fleet Services; 2024/2025 Fiscal Year Budget Policy; rezonings and easements; ordinance revising Chapter 8-5 Public and Environmental Health with the passing of SB 577; various police department equipment and contracts; consider the award of a contract for the construction of a safe room for the City’s Shooting Complex located at 16700 Bezner Dr. to protect, secure, and store ammunition, which is used for Police Department fire arms training and to serve as a tornado shelter for employees and patrons; contract for complete engineering professional services, surveys, and construction plans for the design of a new Municipal Court Parking Lot Project; contract to crush approximately 20,000 tons of salvaged asphalt material to repair unpaved streets and alleys; various other contracts and agreements; lease contract for Greyhound Bus Lines to share use of Multimodal Transfer Station at 509 S. Bowie St. Non-consent items - first readings: ordinance adopting the budget amendments pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2022 2023 budget; ordinance reducing the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) of the City of Amarillo pursuant to state law from a 5-mile distance down to a 1-mile distance from its corporate boundaries; ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code to create a speed cushion installation program; reimbursement agreement with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce; resolution of the City Council of the City of Amarillo in support of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Operation Lone Star; revised comprehensive guidelines and criteria for economic development incentives for the City of Amarillo; award of a construction contract for the Service Center Complex Improvements project.

Wednesday

Civil Service Commission

8:30 a.m.:City Council Chambers (Third Floor), City Hall, 601 S Buchanan

Consider Fire Captain examination question appeals and approve any revision to the initial eligibility roster; approve the eligibility register for the Fire Captain promotional examination given on Jan. 18, 2024; approve the eligibility register for the Fire Driver promotional examination given on Jan. 11, 2024.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

1 p.m.: Board Room - Parks and Recreation, 509 S. Johnson

Consider the potential operational changes for Southwest Pool, as discussed during the FY2023/24 budget. Discussion and tour of current operations and programs of various park facilities, including Martin Road Park, the Charles E. Warford Activity Center, Thompson Memorial Park (Zoo and Pool), Sam Houston Park, Medical Center Park, Puckett School Park, John Stiff Memorial Park (Tennis Center and Skate Park), Southlawn Park, Southeast Park, Southeast Softball Complex, Rick Klein Sports Complex and El Alamo Park.

City of Canyon

1:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers of City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Special meeting: consider and take appropriate action on bids received for Ground Storage Tanks for the Palo Duro Creek Golf Course Irrigation System; sale of water rights in Section 48, Block 6, I&GN RR Co. Survey to Corman Holdings LLC consisting of approximately 416 acres.

Thursday

Community Development Advisory Committee

2 p.m.: Simms Municipal Building, Room 275, 808 S. Buchanan

Work session: Community Development and CDAC Overview; legal training. Regular meeting items: committee chair holders.

Condemnation Appeals Commission

3 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Resolution – calling a public hearing to determine whether certain conditions described herein constitute a public nuisance at the locations stated: sets the date and time for a public hearing on April 4 at 3 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 500 W Amarillo Blvd., 4425 Buck St., 1902 Crockett St., 3602 S Hayden St., and 603 N Jefferson St. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; considers ordering the removal of substandard structures and/or solid waste accumulation located at 3805 SE 16th Ave. A & B (aka 3803 SE 16th Ave.), 909 S Cleveland St., 702 N Jefferson St., 82 N Kentucky St. and 2810 S Wilson St.

Highland Park ISD board

5:30 p.m.: Highland Park Administration Building, 15300 Amarillo Blvd. E.

Public hearing to discuss the 2023 Texas Academic Performance Report for Highland Park ISD; 2023 Bond Project Update; enrollment; Amarillo College update spring 2024; 2024 Music In The Parks competition in San Antonio, May 3-5; 2024 2025 HPISD District Calendar; Community Relations/School Volunteer Program policy; Resolution for SB 763 - employing or accepting volunteer chaplains; amended agreement with Southwest General Contractors for construction manager at-risk services relating to the District's 2023 Bond Projects; board and superintendent goal setting; personnel; superintendent remarks - Texas Public Schools Week 2024, Feb. 26-March 1.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Feb. 12, 2024