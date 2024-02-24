This week's meetings include Amarillo College BoR, city council

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Budget amendments; payment of vouchers; insurance fund report; monthly Treasurer's Report. Discussion and possible action relative to: update on the latest developments with the Commons at St. Anthony's Project, and take any action necessary pursuant to discussion; RFP to American Elevator Company; bids for road materials; consider widening Jim Line Road installing curbs and gutters, as necessitated by traffic associated with schools in Bushland; employment items; fire alarm cellular commicators; jail report; executive session, if necessary.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

11 a.m.: First Bank Southwest Tower, Ed Davis Conference Room – 9th Floor

Executive session: deliberation regarding economic development negotiations on business prospects: food processing, manufacturing & distribution, insurance & related activities, infrastructure, distribution; staff financial and operational updates.

Amarillo City Council - Notice of Possible Quorum

1:30 p.m.: 16700 Bezner Dr

A possible quorum of the council may assemble at the Amarillo Shooting Complex for a tour of the range and demonstration/participation in live fire and a tour of the sim house and demonstration/participation in force on force training.

City of Canyon Commission

4:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Executive session: consultation with attorney and deliberations on real property; consider and take appropriate action on items discussed in executive session.

Tuesday

Randall County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Commissioners' Courtroom, Finance Building, 501 16th St., Ste. 305, Canyon

Agenda not yet available.

Amarillo City Council

1 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Work session / executive session: discuss the purchase, exchange, lease, sale, or value of real property located in Roberts County and in the Downtown Central Business District; business prospect: infrastructure, distribution.

Amarillo City Council

3 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Regular meeting: Invocation Ricky Pfeil, Kingdom Keys Christian Network. Discussion items: agenda items including Mayor's State of the City address, bulk waste collection pilot program update, Ordinance No. 8092 regarding massage establishments, discussion and possible direction regarding Interim City Manager’s proposed organizational changes and direction to staff on Council’s advice and consent process, updates from councilmembers serving on outside boards and commissions: Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board and Parks and Recreation Board. Consent items: second and final reading and consideration of an ordinance adopting the budget amendments for Fiscal Year 2022-2023; ordinance reducing the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) of the City of Amarillo pursuant to state law, reducing the ETJ from a 5-mile distance down to a 1-mile distance from its corporate boundaries; ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code, to create a speed cushion installation program; submission of an FY24 grant applications to the Office of the Governor’s Homeland Security Grant Division for the FY24 Amarillo Regional Crime Center project, FY24 Amarillo SWAT Team Enhancement Project, FY24 Regional Bomb Squad Enhancement Project, FY24 Amarillo CERT Team Enhancement Project; body-worn camera grant program FY2025 award from the Office of the Governor; resolution for the Special Warranty Deed accepting the dedication to the City of Amarillo certain common areas and capital improvements within the Pinnacle Public Improvement District; various annual grant renewals pertaining to health services; a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for 20 years, beginning on Oct. 1, 2024; contract for the removal of rubber and painting of airfield markings on the runways and aprons at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport; various police and fire departments' equipment; consider the award of Architectural & Engineering services for the design and construction of the new Fire Station 14; considers the award of an agreement for architectural & engineering services for the design and remodel of Civic Center Restrooms; leasing options of fleet equipment; consider award of a contract for the John Stiff North Soccer Field Fencing Project; various other departmental contracts and agreements. Non-consent items: review and consider acceptance of the City of Amarillo Annual Comprehensive Financial Report; ordinance amending the Municipal Code of the City of Amarillo addressing issues regarding pedestrian safety at intersections within the city limits of Amarillo and provides a mechanism to improve safety at those locations by prohibiting pedestrians to stand, sit, or lie in a clear zone and prohibits pedestrians from approaching motorists in a safety zone; resolution approving the use of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds amending the project plans for the first and second installments of ARPA funding; construction contract for renovations on 4th and 5th floors at the Amarillo Police Department.

City of Canyon Zoning Board of Adjustment

4 p.m., 2nd Floor of City Commission Chambers, 301 16th St., Canyon

Introduction of new members Lige Murray and Scott Dillard; discuss the updated Zoning Regulations, covering the provision for a special exception; hold a public hearing and consider and take appropriate action on a variance request regarding the maximum allowed area of an accessory building at 39 Stone Bluff Dr.; variance request regarding building location and a special exception for the off-street parking requirements at 2306 5th Ave. and 500 24th St.

Amarillo College Board of Regents

Palo Duro Room, College Union Building, 2nd floor, Washington Street Campus, 2201 S. Washington St.

5:45 p.m. (Status update): SGA report; regents' reports: Executive Committee, Presidential Search, AC Foundation, Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA), Panhandle PBS, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones, Amarillo Foundation for Education and Business, Standing Policies & Procedures Committee, Finance Committee (AC Investment, Potential Lease & Sales Opportunities), Legislative Affairs Committee, Community College Association of Texas Trustees (CCATT), Nominating Committee, No Excuses 2025: Student Outcomes Data Report.

6:30 p.m. (regular meeting): appointments, budget amendments; purchase of additional Perkins Basic Funded Equipment & Supplies; purchase of Dept. of Education Title V funded equipment; Education Credit Union branch update; Gallup Q12 update; Sharpened Iron Studios; financial reports; closed meeting.

Wednesday

Amarillo Convention and Visitors' Bureau Board of Directors

8:30 a.m.: Board Room - Bivins Mansion, 1000 S. Polk

Update: CVB Foundation Status, Council Presentation Date and Discussion Points; Sales and Servicing Report; general announcements from committee members.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Feb. 26, 2024