This week's meetings include Amarillo College, Potter County

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroomm 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Consider and act upon renewing tax abatement guidelines for 2023-2024; hear an update from Mica Malacara of the extension office; consider and act upon entering an agreement with Armstrong County for the provision of inmate housing and transportation services; interlocal agreement between the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and Potter County; applying for a grant for continuance of the Veterans' Court; entering a lease agreement between the Tax Office and TxDMV; publishing notice of proposed revisions to the Potter County Subdivision Regulations as required by Texas Government Code; employment items; hear reports on various Potter County Projects and the Potter County Detention Center and to take any action necessary; executive session, if necessary.

Tuesday

Amarillo College Board of Regents

5:45 p.m.: Palo Duro Room, College Union Building, 2nd floor, on the Washington Street Campus, 2201 S. Washington St.

Status update: SGA report; introduction of Division I transfer athletes; regents' reports, committees and comments regarding AC affiliates: Executive Committee, Presidential Search, AC Foundation, Amarillo Museum of Art, Panhandle PBS, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ); Amarillo Foundation for Education and Business; Standing Policies & Procedures Committee; Finance Committee;Legislative Affairs Committee; Community College Association of Texas Trustees; Nominating Committee; annual grants report; tour of the Bible Chair.

6:45 p.m.: Palo Duro Room, College Union Building – 2nd floor, 2201 S. Washington St.

Regular meeting: appointments and budget amendments; independent audit report for 2022-23; records management annual report; nominations for the Potter-Randall Appraisal District Board of Directors; ballot for the Moore County District Board of Directors; financial reports; closed meeting.

Wednesday

Amarillo City Council - Work Session

5 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Executive session: receive reports on or discuss any of the following pending projects or matters: consult with attorney about pending or contemplated litigation or settlement of same or on a matter in which the attorney's duty to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct conflicts with this chapter: in re City of Amarillo, Cause No. 110998-D-CV; interlocal agreement between the City of Amarillo, Randall County,and Randall County Sheriff's Office (jail services for city prisoners).

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Nov. 27, 2023