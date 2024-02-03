This week's meetings include Amarillo planning and zoning, city of Canyon

Monday

Bushland Independent School District

7:30 a.m.: Bushland Intermediate School/Room 101, 2400 Wells St.

Special meeting: Consideration and possible approval to give superintendent authorization for past and future purchases of bond related items and supplies and equipment for bond related items.

Amarillo Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m.: Third Floor of City Hall - City Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan, St.

Consideration of Steelwood Ranch Unit No. 1 Plat, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land in Section 30, Block 1, T.T.RR. Co. Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Helium and Rockwell roads, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors Inc for Triple Star Properties LLC; consideration of The Greenways at Hillside Unit No. 44 Plat, an addition to the City of Amarillo being a replat of Lot 4, Block 14, The Greenways at Hillside Unit No. 38 and an unplatted tract of land in Section 39, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Hillside Road and South Soncy Road, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors Inc for Ross-CX LLC, Amarillo National Bank, and FMC Services LLC; public hearing and consideration of Vacation of Temporary Construction Easement and Public Utility Easement, both being out of Lot 1, Block 22, Westover Park Unit No. 29, an addition to the City of Amarillo, in Section 31, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Interstate 27 and Hollywood Road, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for Happy Again LP and Rockrose Development LLC.

City of Canyon Commission

4:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers of City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Second and final reading of Resolution No. 01-2024, approving a Project Funding Agreement between the Lumber Yard, Ltd, and Canyon Economic Development Corporation relating to direct financial assistance and job incentives for new business in Canyon; Ordinance No. 1200, amending Article 12.03 Division 3: Water and Sewer Facilities, relating to Pro Rata Fees for Extensions of Water and Wastewater Mains and Posting Security for the Cost of Such Extensions, Providing for Severability, Providing for Partial Repeal and an Effective Date; submission of Proposed Projects to the Texas Water Development Board; update on Insurance Services Office Public Protection Classification (ISO PPC) Rating for the City of Canyon; Resolution No. 02-2024, supporting the application and acceptance of a FEMA SAFER Grant for the hiring of six full-time firefighters for the Canyon Fire Department, and authorizing the Fire Chief to represent the city in all matters pertaining to the administration of the grant; purchase of a Fire Department Grass Truck from Daco Fire Equipment; Resolution No. 03-2024, FEMA AFG Grant for the purchase of a fire engine for the Canyon Fire Department, Resolution No. 04-2024, approving the submission, acceptance and administration of the DJ Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to be used for hiring a police officer; request From the Police Department for the expenditure of CCP Chapter 59 Seized Funds for the purchase of mapping software; Ordinance No. 1199, providing for the addition of new and amendment of certain other fees and charges; Canyon Brick Streets – Facts/Findings/Financing and Potential Solution Options; executive session: board appointments, deliberations regarding economic development and real property; consider and take appropriate action on items discussed in executive session.

Wednesday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Special meeting: consider and act upon approval for an application by the Potter County Sheriff to the Office of Gov. Greg Abbott for the Rifle-Resistant Body Armor Grant program and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant program, and authorize the Potter County Sheriff to execute the same.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for week of Feb. 5, 2024