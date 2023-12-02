This week's meetings include city of Canyon, Canyon ISD forum, Amarillo Hospital District

Monday

Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m.: Third Floor of City Hall - City Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan, St.

Consideration of variances associated with Preliminary Plan PP-22-02. The consideration of an alley waiver and right-of-way width variance for the Westover Park Mixed Use Preliminary Plan, a 49.04 acre tract of land including unplatted land and Lot 1, Block 22, Westover park Unit No. 29 an addition to the City of Amarillo, all in Section 31, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County. Vicinity: I-27 and Hollywood Road, applicant: Rockrose Development LLC.

City of Canyon Commission

3:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers of City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Consider and take appropriate action on the following: issuance and sale of “City of Canyon, Texas, Tax and Waterworks and Sewer System Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2023”, including the adoption of Ordinance No. 1193 authorizing the issuance of such Certificates of Obligation; Sept. 30 Financial Report and Investment Report; bids received for a Water System Extension to Serve 22001 US Highway 87 (Old Lumber Yard Property); survey regarding changing the name of 4th Avenue to University Avenue or memorializing 4th Avenue to University Avenue; presentation on housing projections in Canyon and ETJ; hold public hearing and consider ordinance repealing Ordinance No. 714 and all other ordinances in conflict herewith and adding updated and revised zoning regulations and zoning map of the City of Canyon; resolution adopting a Vision Zero Policy and providing for an effective date; presentation on Short-Term Rental Ordinance and Future Options; resolution amending the City of Canyon Personnel Policy Manual, Section 8.04, Holiday Leave; presentation of Capital Improvement Plan Projects; executive session - board appointments, economic development and deliberations on real property.

Amarillo City Council - Notice of Possible Quorum

7 p.m.: 519 S. Jackson St.

A possible quorum of the council may assemble for the Amarillo Fire Department Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT).

Canyon Independent School District Community Conversation event

7 p.m.: Conference Center, Happy State Bank Stadium

The event serves as an open platform for parents, staff, and community members with the CISD Board of Trustees to share thoughts and ask questions about the district. For more information, visit canyonisd.net/boardconversation or call (806)677-2600.

Tuesday

Amarillo Hospital District Board of Managers

7:30 a.m.: Council Chamber, City Hall, 601 S Buchanan St.

Public hearing on the LPPF Mandatory Payment Assessment; resolution setting amount or rate of LPPF Mandatory Payment and uses of such revenue for the State Fiscal Year ending Aug. 31, 2024; Pension Fund Investment Performance; AHD Corpus Investment Performance; discuss update on the process to terminate the Retirement Plan for Employees of Northwest Texas Healthcare System and transfer pension risk services to an insurance company; updated Amarillo Hospital District Corpus Investment Policy; presentation from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of Psychiatry; consider resolution for the annual funding of the Indigent Care Agreement; funding for the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health review and consider any recommended charges to the District’s Bylaws; presentation of Quarterly Financial Statements; presentation of Quarterly Investment Report from Investment Officer.

Thursday

Tutbury Public Improvement District Advisory Board

10 a.m.: City Hall - Room 306; 601 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss and consider approval of Landscape Maintenance Bids, ongoing PID Operations and Maintenance and future agenda items.

Condemnation Appeals Commission

3:30 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan - Third Floor

Resolution – calling a public hearing to determine whether certain conditions described herein constitute a public nuisance at the locations stated: sets the date and time for a public hearing on Feb. 1, 2024, at 3 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 3111 SW 7th Ave., 2641 NW 11th Ave., 8108 E Amarillo Blvd., 3500 Eula Dr., 514 N Pierce St., and 516 N Pierce St. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; consider ordering the removal of substandard structures and solid waste accumulation located at 313 NW 13th Ave., 411 SE 15th Ave., 401 N Jackson St., 1305 N Taylor St. and 1403 N Taylor St.

