This week's meetings include school boards, Amarillo city departments

Monday

River Road Independent School District Board of Trustees

6:30 p.m., Central Administration Bldg., 9500 US Hwy. 287 North

Discussion/information items: River Road ISD Employee Opinion Survey, administrator's update, superintendent's report, district update, campus visits, personnel items, monthly financials, condensed budget report, review of HB3 board approved plans and aoals, registration for Governance Camp, RRISD Grow Your Own-Draft Plan, SB 763-Chaplain Resolution. Action items: acceptance of contributions to the District, quarterly investment report, West Texas Food Service Cooperative 2024-2025 Interlocal Agreement, TASB Policy Update 122, legal policies; TASB Facility Services' Facility Services Master Agreement and Statement of Work.

Tuesday

Bushland Independent School District

6 p.m.: Bushland Intermediate School/Room 101, Meeting Room 101, 2400 Wells St.

Employees of the Month; administrative reports from principals and directors; contract for Property Value Study Appeal and Audit Services with Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott, LLP; financial audit; donations and amendments; financial report; quarterly report; personnel; superintendent report; superintendent's mid-year evaluation - closed session; enrollment.

Canyon Independent School District Board of Education

6 p.m.: Canyon ISD District Support Center, 3301 N. 23rd St, Canyon

(Executive session until 7 p.m.) School Board Appreciation Month, recognize student and staff achievements; superintendent communications: enrollment, library materials update, Competitive Edge Week, recent and upcoming events. Action items: monthly financials and quarterly investment report, budget amendment, resignation of School Board Trustee Place 4, method of filling the Trustee Vacancy Place 4, Aspiring Administrators Impact Report, approve certain individuals to proceed with training for Guardians, first reading of Policy Update 122, Senate Bill 763 and Chaplains; accept donations; consider to employ the Heritage Hills Elementary Principal; personnel items.

Wednesday

Civil Service Commission

8:30 a.m.: City Council Chambers (Third Floor), City Hall, 601 S Buchanan St.

Election of chairperson and vice chairperson; review and consider list of new employees, step increases, transfers, promotions, demotions, bypasses, temporary assignments, and disciplinary actions; approve the eligibility register for the Police Recruit written examination given on Dec. 9, 2023.

Amarillo Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees

10 a.m.: City Hall, Room 306, 601 S Buchanan St.

Consider approval of the Fund’s investment transactions, revenue and expenditures from the previous month; Fund’s investment counselor will present Sage Advisory’s analysis of cash flows; CION Ares to make a presentation on private debt management and their fund; consider payment to various entities associated with the Fund; consider a restatement of the Plan Document based on a standalone plan amendment by the Fund’s lawyers; consider the finalized version of the Disability Policy; discuss items for the next actuarial study.

Amarillo Local Government Corporation

11:30 a.m.: City Hall - Room 306, 601 S. Buchanan

Project updates from city staff or project representatives: Hodgetown - including current construction project, Embassy Suites, Parking Garage and Retail Space; election of officers: President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer; appointment of members to serve on standing committee; presentation of Quarterly Financials; executive session: real property; negotiations for the retail space or parking spaces at the city-owned parking garage and related issues.

Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m.: Third Floor of City Hall - City Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Public hearing and consideration of the following: rezoning of a 5.26 acre tract of unplatted land, in Section 191, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County, to change from Residential District 3 to Planned Development District for single-family detached homes with reduced lot area, vicinity: Hastings Avenue & Broadway Drive, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for FAEC Holdings 396537 LLC; rezoning of a 26.23 acre tract of unplatted land, in Section 64, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, to change from Residential District 2 to Residential District 3, vicinity: Arden Road & Saxon Way, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for P Dub Investments LTD; rezoning of a 1.93 acre tract of unplatted land, in Section 63, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Randall County, to change from Residential District 3 to Moderate Density District, vicinity: Union Squre & Town Square Boulevard, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for PEGA Development, LLC.

Highland Park Independent School District

5:30 p.m.: Highland Park Administration Building, 15300 Amarillo Blvd. E.

Spotlight on Learning; School Board Recognition Month - Locally Elected, Community Connected; reports - finance, investments, budget amendments and donations; information from attorney, ESC, PRAD, TASA, TASB, TEA; Schneider Electric Cost Savings Analytics Report; 2023 Bond Project Update; state and local revenue report; enrollment; Federal Report Card data; high school, middle school and elementary principals reports; approve expenditures, financial statements, budget amendments and donations; call a public hearing for Feb. 15 to discuss the 2023 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR); 2024-2025 Highland Park ISD Calendar; HPISD 5-Year Plan; draft resolution for SB 763 - employing or accepting volunteer chaplains; consideration and possible action on an amended and restated development agreement and contract for deed with the Buffalo Highlands Development Foundation for the development and sale of certain real property of the District; personnel; superintendent contract; superintendent remarks - board president and superintendent weekly communication.

Thursday

Amarillo Metropolitan Organization Policy Committee

1:30 p.m.: Simms Municipal Building, Room 275, 808 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss and consider the following: resolution to adopt FY2024 Safety Performance Targets, FY2024 Transit Asset Management Performance Targets, revision to the 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program, FY2023 Annual Performance Expenditure Report; MPO Director Update; update on current construction projects; MPO Director's Performance Evaluation; executive session - personnel items; consider and take action on item from executive session; reappointment of MPO Directors Evaluation Subcommittee Members.

Condemnation Appeals Commission

3 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Introduction of new members Gary Ward, Frank O. Willburn; consider elections of Chair and Vice-Chair; resolution – calling a public hearing to determine whether certain conditions described herein constitute a public nuisance at the locations stated: sets the date and time for Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 3805 SE 16th Ave. A & B (aka 3803 SE 16th), 909 S Cleveland St., 702 N Jefferson St., 82 N Kentucky St. Rear, and 2810 S Wilson St., constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; sets the date and time for a public hearing on March 7 at 3 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 3802 SE 11th Ave., 1602 NW 14th Ave., 2611 NW 14th Ave., 3808 SE 15th Ave., 1115 NW 16th Ave., and 323 N Lamar St. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; consider ordering the removal of substandard structures and solid waste accumulation located at 3213 SW 4th Ave., 1219 N Fairfield St., 1609 S Madison St., 311 S Maryland St., 617 N Taylor St. and 411 S Tennessee St.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Jan. 15, 2024