This week's NXT Best!
Rock, country, pop, gospel, blues — whatever your musical taste might be, you'll find it and much, much more in this weeks NXT Best!
Gospel Celebration
Sunday, Feb. 18 - 3 p.m.
Ceddia Union Building Multipurpose Room
Shippensburg University
408 Lancaster Drive
Shippensburg, Pa.
Celebrating Black History Month. HVT Gospel Choir, The Rev. Dr. SimmieRay L. Niang-Dinkins, Praise and Worship Team of 7th Day Church of Gospel (Reformed) of Norristown, Pa.; Jesus Gang and The Divine Messengers. Dinner immediately following. Free. Call 717-477-1616 or email msa@ship.edu.
It's All About Love
Sunday, Feb. 18 - 4 p.m.
Hagerstown Church of the Brethren
15 S. Mulberry St.
Hagerstown
Hagerstown Choral Arts performs romantic songs from Shakespeare to Gershwin. Goodwill offering. Go to https://hca-md.org/ or call 301-665-9424.
Songwriters & Poets Open Mic
Monday, Feb. 19 - 7 to 9 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Everyone welcome. Led by longtime Waynesboro Songwriters Workshop member Dave Dishneau and Hagerstown-based poet Ann Culey. Participants perform up to three works initially, with additional rounds if time allows. Held the third Monday of each month. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
Nobel Prize Topics
Tuesday, Feb. 20 - 6:30 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd Center auditorium
213 N. King St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Shepherd University faculty discuss topics of the 2023 Nobel Prize awards. Part of Shepherd University’s President’s Lecture Series. Admission is free. Go to https://www.shepherd.edu/president/presidents-lecture-series, email lpowers@shepherd.edu or call 304-876-5135.
On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan
Tuesday, Feb. 20 - 7:30 p.m.
Luhrs Center
475 Lancaster Drive
Shippensburg, Pa.
$59 to $79. Go to https://luhrscenter.com/event/on-your-feet-the-story-of-emilio-gloria-estefan/ or call 717-477-7469.
Warmer, Wetter Woods: Impacts of Climate Change on Mid-Atlantic Forests
Thursday, Feb. 22 - doors open 6 p.m., presentation 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Aetna Nature Center
10375 Retreat Way
Hagerstown
Presented by Bob Schwartz, Watershed Forester Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service. Part of Antietam-Conococheague Watershed Alliance 2024 Speaker Series. Free. Go to https://www.acwamaryland.org/events/speaker-event-warmer-wetter-woods, email info@acwamaryland.org or call 240-452-0426.
An Evening of West Virginia Stories with Adam Booth
Thursday, Feb. 22 - open house of archives 5 to 7 p.m., stories 7 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd Center auditorium
213 N. King St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Presented by Shepherd University. Booth blends traditional mountain folklore, music and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia. Free. Go to www.byrdcenter.org/events.html or call 304-876-5702.
Total Eclipses of the Sun
Thursday, Feb. 22 - 7 p.m.
online via Zoom
Astronomer Larry Marschall will explore the astronomical nature of solar eclipses, their historical significance and their significance in the scientific age. He also will give tips on how and where to view the eclipse coming April 8. Hosted by The Institute. Free. To register, email info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.
More Than Muses Weekend
Friday, Feb. 23 - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 24 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 25 - 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Washington County Museum of Fine Arts
401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)
Hagerstown
Friday: Biographer Julie Phillips discusses her book "The Baby on the Fire Escape: Creativity, Motherhood and the Mind-Baby Problem" (free; registration required). Saturday: Celebrate Creative Women Day. Shop with female artist and author vendors (free; registration not required). Sunday: Power brunch with Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez, guitarist and lecturer Candice Mowbray, artist Margaret Yaukey, dancer Kitty Clark, and author and certified life coach Cherish McMillan. Brunch and a mimosa (for ages 21 and older, $25, registration required). Call 301-739-5727, email drastelli@wcmfa.org or go to https://wcmfa.org/concerts-lectures-2/.
FrankCo Penn
Friday, Feb. 23 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Bluegrass music. Free. Donations accepted. Call 717-655-2500 or go to https://artsalliancegw.org/musicmakers/.
Capes & Tiaras
Friday, Feb. 23 - 6 to 8 p.m.
Hagerstown Community College ARCC Gym
20175 Scholar Drive
Hagerstown
Superhero and princess party. Hosted by the Washington County Parks and Recreation Department. Children's tickets exchanged for an activity bag to be used at different stations throughout the night. Sand art, moon bounces, scooters, temporary tattoos, coloring and more. Costumes encouraged. Tickets required. $7 ages 1 to 12; $2 ages 13 and older. Go to https://mdwashingtoncountyweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/, email recsupport@washco-md.net or call 240-313-2805.
Make Me Laugh Comedy Tour
Friday, Feb. 23 - doors open 6:30 p.m., show 9 p.m.
Schindel-Rohrer Ballroom
28 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Ladies Night Comedy Hour with Cocoa Brown, Brenda Joy, Kaelin Clements and Nicole Rivers. Hosted by Angela Robinson. Tori Nelson, former middle-weight boxing champion, will sign autographs. Food and drink specials. 50/50 raffles and door prizes. $20 general admission, $50 VIP. Proceeds benefit The Truman Foundation and Cibus Mission. For tickets, call 240-367-5052.
Experience Band
Friday, Feb. 23 - doors open 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
Rock and blues. $15 general admission. Go to www.liveathubcityvinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.
Global Harmony
Friday, Feb. 23 - pre-concert lecture 7:15 p.m., concert 7:30 p.m.
Frank Arts Center Theater
260 University Drive
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
The Shepherd University Wind Ensemble performs music inspired by cultures from countries around the world. $15 general; $10 Shepherd faculty, staff, alumni, senior citizens, active duty military, and students ages 18 and younger; free Shepherd students with Rambler ID. Call 304-876-5555, email astoika@shepherd.edu or go to www.shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations/.
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7:30 p.m.
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Musical. The story of Ariel, the little mermaid, presented by St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School on stage. $20. Go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/mermaid or call 301-790-2000.
The Tans
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 10 a.m. to noon
Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop
1083 Maryland Ave.
Hagerstown
Smooth jazz. Call 240-203-8183. Go to https://brookeshousecoffeeandchocolate.com/.
Cabin Fever Music Fest
Saturday, Feb. 24 - doors open 4 p.m., music 5 p.m.
The Orchards Ballroom
1580 Orchard Drive
Chambersburg, Pa.
Soleil, the Jill Fulton Band, the Negley Brothers, Club Medics and Cameron Molloy Band. Cash bar and limited menu available. Hosted by the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter. Sponsored by Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 of Chambersburg and Menno Haven Communities. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter on Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg or the shelter’s thrift store at 66 S. Main St., Chambersburg. Proceeds benefit CVAS. Call 717-263-5791 or go to cvas-pets.org.
Mountain Music & Moonshine
Saturday, Feb. 24 - bar, concessions 6 p.m.; show 7 p.m.
Capitol Theatre
159 S. Main St.
Chambersburg, Pa.
Regional bluegrass bands including Remington Ryde and Dead Horse Revival. Whiskey, bourbon, moonshine, beer, wine and concessions. $34 adults; $29 ages 60 and older; $25 military and frontline workers; $24 ages 18 and younger. Go to thecapitoltheatre.org or call 717-263-0202.
Atlanta Rhythm Section & Pure Prairie League: 50 Years Together!
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7:30 p.m.
Luhrs Center
475 Lancaster Drive
Shippensburg, Pa.
$39 to $62. Go to https://luhrscenter.com/event/atlanta-rhythm-section-pure-prairie-league-50-years-together/ or call 717-477-7469.
Selwyn Birchwood
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 8 p.m.
Hub City Vinyl
28 E. Baltimore St.
Hagerstown
Blues. $20 to $25. Go to www.liveathubcityvinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.
Jammin' for the Arts!
Sunday, Feb. 25 - 2 to 6 p.m.
Trigger's Table & Taproom
118 Walnut St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Music and arts festival. Two stages, non-stop music. Six bands, food, beverages, raffles, artist demos, art for sale. Proceeds benefit Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro. $25 in advance on or before Feb. 18, $35 at the door. Go to ArtsAllianceGW.org or call 717-655-2500.
Jim Brickman
Sunday, Feb. 25 - 3 p.m.
The Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac St.
Hagerstown
Grammy-nominated songwriter. $25 to $55. Go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/brickman or call 301-790-2000.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Tons of music on tap: NXT Best for Feb. 18