This week's NXT Best!

Rock, country, pop, gospel, blues — whatever your musical taste might be, you'll find it and much, much more in this weeks NXT Best!

Gospel Celebration

Sunday, Feb. 18 - 3 p.m.

Ceddia Union Building Multipurpose Room

Shippensburg University

408 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

Celebrating Black History Month. HVT Gospel Choir, The Rev. Dr. SimmieRay L. Niang-Dinkins, Praise and Worship Team of 7th Day Church of Gospel (Reformed) of Norristown, Pa.; Jesus Gang and The Divine Messengers. Dinner immediately following. Free. Call 717-477-1616 or email msa@ship.edu.

It's All About Love

Sunday, Feb. 18 - 4 p.m.

Hagerstown Church of the Brethren

15 S. Mulberry St.

Hagerstown

Hagerstown Choral Arts performs romantic songs from Shakespeare to Gershwin. Goodwill offering. Go to https://hca-md.org/ or call 301-665-9424.

Songwriters & Poets Open Mic

Monday, Feb. 19 - 7 to 9 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Everyone welcome. Led by longtime Waynesboro Songwriters Workshop member Dave Dishneau and Hagerstown-based poet Ann Culey. Participants perform up to three works initially, with additional rounds if time allows. Held the third Monday of each month. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Nobel Prize Topics

Tuesday, Feb. 20 - 6:30 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd Center auditorium

213 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Shepherd University faculty discuss topics of the 2023 Nobel Prize awards. Part of Shepherd University’s President’s Lecture Series. Admission is free. Go to https://www.shepherd.edu/president/presidents-lecture-series, email lpowers@shepherd.edu or call 304-876-5135.

On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

Tuesday, Feb. 20 - 7:30 p.m.

Luhrs Center

475 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

$59 to $79. Go to https://luhrscenter.com/event/on-your-feet-the-story-of-emilio-gloria-estefan/ or call 717-477-7469.

Warmer, Wetter Woods: Impacts of Climate Change on Mid-Atlantic Forests

Thursday, Feb. 22 - doors open 6 p.m., presentation 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Aetna Nature Center

10375 Retreat Way

Hagerstown

Presented by Bob Schwartz, Watershed Forester Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service. Part of Antietam-Conococheague Watershed Alliance 2024 Speaker Series. Free. Go to https://www.acwamaryland.org/events/speaker-event-warmer-wetter-woods, email info@acwamaryland.org or call 240-452-0426.

An Evening of West Virginia Stories with Adam Booth

Thursday, Feb. 22 - open house of archives 5 to 7 p.m., stories 7 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd Center auditorium

213 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Presented by Shepherd University. Booth blends traditional mountain folklore, music and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia. Free. Go to www.byrdcenter.org/events.html or call 304-876-5702.

Total Eclipses of the Sun

Thursday, Feb. 22 - 7 p.m.

online via Zoom

Astronomer Larry Marschall will explore the astronomical nature of solar eclipses, their historical significance and their significance in the scientific age. He also will give tips on how and where to view the eclipse coming April 8. Hosted by The Institute. Free. To register, email info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org or call 717-762-0373.

More Than Muses Weekend

Friday, Feb. 23 - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 24 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 25 - 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Friday: Biographer Julie Phillips discusses her book "The Baby on the Fire Escape: Creativity, Motherhood and the Mind-Baby Problem" (free; registration required). Saturday: Celebrate Creative Women Day. Shop with female artist and author vendors (free; registration not required). Sunday: Power brunch with Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez, guitarist and lecturer Candice Mowbray, artist Margaret Yaukey, dancer Kitty Clark, and author and certified life coach Cherish McMillan. Brunch and a mimosa (for ages 21 and older, $25, registration required). Call 301-739-5727, email drastelli@wcmfa.org or go to https://wcmfa.org/concerts-lectures-2/.

FrankCo Penn

Friday, Feb. 23 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Bluegrass music. Free. Donations accepted. Call 717-655-2500 or go to https://artsalliancegw.org/musicmakers/.

Capes & Tiaras

Friday, Feb. 23 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Hagerstown Community College ARCC Gym

20175 Scholar Drive

Hagerstown

Superhero and princess party. Hosted by the Washington County Parks and Recreation Department. Children's tickets exchanged for an activity bag to be used at different stations throughout the night. Sand art, moon bounces, scooters, temporary tattoos, coloring and more. Costumes encouraged. Tickets required. $7 ages 1 to 12; $2 ages 13 and older. Go to https://mdwashingtoncountyweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/, email recsupport@washco-md.net or call 240-313-2805.

Make Me Laugh Comedy Tour

Friday, Feb. 23 - doors open 6:30 p.m., show 9 p.m.

Schindel-Rohrer Ballroom

28 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Ladies Night Comedy Hour with Cocoa Brown, Brenda Joy, Kaelin Clements and Nicole Rivers. Hosted by Angela Robinson. Tori Nelson, former middle-weight boxing champion, will sign autographs. Food and drink specials. 50/50 raffles and door prizes. $20 general admission, $50 VIP. Proceeds benefit The Truman Foundation and Cibus Mission. For tickets, call 240-367-5052.

Experience Band

Friday, Feb. 23 - doors open 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Rock and blues. $15 general admission. Go to www.liveathubcityvinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.

Global Harmony

Friday, Feb. 23 - pre-concert lecture 7:15 p.m., concert 7:30 p.m.

Frank Arts Center Theater

260 University Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The Shepherd University Wind Ensemble performs music inspired by cultures from countries around the world. $15 general; $10 Shepherd faculty, staff, alumni, senior citizens, active duty military, and students ages 18 and younger; free Shepherd students with Rambler ID. Call 304-876-5555, email astoika@shepherd.edu or go to www.shepherd.edu/music/event-ticket-and-registrations/.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Musical. The story of Ariel, the little mermaid, presented by St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School on stage. $20. Go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/mermaid or call 301-790-2000.

The Tans

Saturday, Feb. 24 - 10 a.m. to noon

Brooke's House Coffee & Chocolate Shop

1083 Maryland Ave.

Hagerstown

Smooth jazz. Call 240-203-8183. Go to https://brookeshousecoffeeandchocolate.com/.

Cabin Fever Music Fest

Saturday, Feb. 24 - doors open 4 p.m., music 5 p.m.

The Orchards Ballroom

1580 Orchard Drive

Chambersburg, Pa.

Soleil, the Jill Fulton Band, the Negley Brothers, Club Medics and Cameron Molloy Band. Cash bar and limited menu available. Hosted by the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter. Sponsored by Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 of Chambersburg and Menno Haven Communities. $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter on Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg or the shelter’s thrift store at 66 S. Main St., Chambersburg. Proceeds benefit CVAS. Call 717-263-5791 or go to cvas-pets.org.

Mountain Music & Moonshine

Saturday, Feb. 24 - bar, concessions 6 p.m.; show 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Regional bluegrass bands including Remington Ryde and Dead Horse Revival. Whiskey, bourbon, moonshine, beer, wine and concessions. $34 adults; $29 ages 60 and older; $25 military and frontline workers; $24 ages 18 and younger. Go to thecapitoltheatre.org or call 717-263-0202.

Atlanta Rhythm Section & Pure Prairie League: 50 Years Together!

Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7:30 p.m.

Luhrs Center

475 Lancaster Drive

Shippensburg, Pa.

$39 to $62. Go to https://luhrscenter.com/event/atlanta-rhythm-section-pure-prairie-league-50-years-together/ or call 717-477-7469.

Selwyn Birchwood

Saturday, Feb. 24 - 8 p.m.

Hub City Vinyl

28 E. Baltimore St.

Hagerstown

Blues. $20 to $25. Go to www.liveathubcityvinyl.com or call 301-800-9390.

Jammin' for the Arts!

Sunday, Feb. 25 - 2 to 6 p.m.

Trigger's Table & Taproom

118 Walnut St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Music and arts festival. Two stages, non-stop music. Six bands, food, beverages, raffles, artist demos, art for sale. Proceeds benefit Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro. $25 in advance on or before Feb. 18, $35 at the door. Go to ArtsAllianceGW.org or call 717-655-2500.

Jim Brickman

Sunday, Feb. 25 - 3 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Grammy-nominated songwriter. $25 to $55. Go to https://www.mdtheatre.org/brickman or call 301-790-2000.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Tons of music on tap: NXT Best for Feb. 18