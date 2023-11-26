This week's road work includes I-40 eastbound at Soncy, U.S. 87 bridge

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the right lane of I-40 eastbound from Hope Road to Soncy Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for poll installations. The Soncy Road exit ramp will also be closed during this time.

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

