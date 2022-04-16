Weeks of Russian attacks on Mariupol have left 21K or more dead, mayor says; holiday could mark key deadline in war: Live Ukraine updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

A key strategic city in Ukraine has now endured more than six weeks of a brutal Russian siege, putting up a fierce resistance that has so far helped thwart Moscow's plans to control eastern Ukraine's industrial heartland.

But shortages of weapons and supplies are threatening Mariupol's ability to resist Russian forces.

Once a city of 450,000, now only 120,000 people live there. At least 21,000 people have been killed in Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said. Bodies were “carpeted through the streets.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the city's fate is being discussed among the country's leaders: “The details cannot be made public now, but we are doing everything we can to save our people,” Zelenskyy said Friday.

The city was thrust into the international spotlight in early March with the bombing of a maternity hospital, an attack Western leaders have described as a war crime.” The airstrike killed three civilians, including a child, and left 17 wounded.

Later, 300 people died in a Russian airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater that was being used as a shelter. It had the word “CHILDREN” printed in Russian in white letters on the pavement outside — a failed attempt to prevent an attack.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy continues to call for more outside support for his country — including more and faster military aid, as well as an oil embargo on Russia.

That could determine “how many more Ukrainians the occupiers have time to kill,’" he said.

A building damaged during fighting is seen in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 13, 2022.
A building damaged during fighting is seen in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 13, 2022.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our new Russia-Ukraine war channel

Latest developments

►The governor of the Kharkiv region says seven people, including a 7-month-old child, were killed in shelling of a residential neighborhood in the city.

► Russia and Ukraine on Saturday agreed upon nine humanitarian corridors across several cities.

►President Joe Biden is not set to visit Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told the podcast "Pod Save America" Thursday.

Russian attacks resume on Kyiv, western Ukraine

Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Stung by the loss of its Black Sea flagship and indignant over what it alleged were Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, Russia’s military command had warned a day earlier of renewed attacks on Ukraine’s capital and said it was targeting military sites.

Associated Press reporters documented civilian deaths in strikes this week on the eastern city of Kharkiv, and each day brings new discoveries of civilian victims in a war that has shattered European security.

In the Kyiv region alone, Ukrainian authorities have reported finding the bodies of more than 900 civilians, most shot dead, after Russian troops retreated two weeks ago.

- Associated Press

9 humanitarian corridors agreed upon

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday agreed upon nine humanitarian corridors across several cities.

Buses will carry evacuees from Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirske and Rubizhne to the northeastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced in a Telegram post.

In four other cities – Mariupol, Berdyansk, Tokmak and Energodar – evacuations to Zaporozhye, a city in southeastern Ukraine, can occur via personal transportation. Vereshchuk said that evacuation buses are unable to travel those routes due to weather conditions.

Men help Maria Dyachenko, 83, board a transport during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on April 12, 2022. Dyachenko said her village of Dovhenke was completely destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
Men help Maria Dyachenko, 83, board a transport during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on April 12, 2022. Dyachenko said her village of Dovhenke was completely destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Vereshchuk added that evacuations from the Luhansk region are subject to the cessation of ongoing Russian shelling.

- Ella Lee

Russian holiday could mark key deadline in Ukraine

An upcoming national holiday in Russia could be an important milestone in that country's invasion of Ukraine, a war that has been more difficult than the Kremlin anticipated.

May 9 is Victory Day, marking the Russian defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 at the end of World War II. Officials in both Ukraine and the West see it as a date by which Russian President Vladimir Putin could target progress in the war.

The date – marking the end of what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War – is one that has gained significance in Putin's tenure "and has become a foundational moment in the Kremlin’s politics of memory and Russian national identity," said Hannah Chapman, assistant professor of political science at Miami University.

The Kremlin has staged massive shows of strength to mark the day, with parades and other displays of military might.

But not everyone agrees. Read more.

– Merdie Nzanga

More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region, police chief says

The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds. He added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said. “The number of killed civilians has surpassed 900 — and I emphasize, these are civilians, whose bodies we have discovered and handed over for forensic examination.”

He added: “The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses.”

According to Nebytov, utilities workers in Bucha had been gathering up and burying bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control. Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

US confirms 2 Ukrainian missiles sank Russian flagship in Black Sea

Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which later sank, according to a senior U.S. Defense official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Pentagon officials had previously said they could not confirm the Ukrainian claim, but they also did not refute it.

The warship Moskva, which has a history that goes back to days of the Cold War, sank into the Black Sea on Thursday in the latest blow to Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

Losing the vessel, built in Ukraine during the Soviet era and named after the Russian capital, represents a military setback and symbolic defeat for Russia as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after stumbling in the north.

– Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Zelenskyy on Mariupol; civilian bodies found

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's port of Mariupol holding out against all odds

    Under relentless bombardment and a Russian blockade, the key port of Mariupol is holding out, but weapons and supplies shortages could weaken the resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin's invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov. The mayor says an estimated 120,000 people remain in the city, out of Mariupol’s prewar population of about 450,000.

  • Fire at California food plant prompts evacuations

    Firefighters have contained a massive blaze at a central California food processing plant that prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes. (April 15)

  • 19 of the best and most daring outfits Lizzo has worn that define her bold style

    Lizzo told People: "I wasn't supposed to make it this far. I wasn't supposed to be a millionaire. I wasn't supposed to be a sex symbol."

  • Battles destroy historical city center of Mariupol

    The historical center of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been almost fully destroyed amid continuing fierce fighting. (April 14)

  • Production Lexus RZ 450e leaked ahead of official debut

    Images of the production Lexus RZ 450e electric crossover have leaked ahead of its April 20 debut, on a Japanese Discovery Channel video.

  • Biden tax returns reveal how much money the president and first lady made last year

    Mr and Ms Biden paid far more in taxes than Donald Trump

  • Kim Kardashian's Shady Reaction to Debra Messing's 'Saturday Night Live' Criticism

    Kim Kardashian is bringing the shade! During the premiere episode of her new Hulu reality series, 'The Kardashians,' the beauty mogul reacts to Debra Messing questioning her hosting 'Saturday Night Live.' Back in September, the 'Will and Grace' star tweeted her opinion about Kim's new gig, which didn't sit well with the reality star’s fans.

  • Ukraine Update: Kyiv Demands Release of Over 1,000 Civilians

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItTwitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk TakeoverCrypto Payments Frozen Across India, Hitting TradingScrambling to File Your Taxes? Here’s How to Avoid an IRS AuditA U.S. defense official said Ukrainian missiles destroyed the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, backing Kyiv’s version of events. With fears of Russian

  • Ukraine weathers previously unthinkable: 50 days of Russian war

    Ukraine has weathered what weeks ago was viewed as unthinkable — more than 50 days of an onslaught from Russia, its larger and more powerful neighbor. When Moscow’s troops first invaded in February, many observers did not think that Ukraine and its embattled President Volodymyr Zelensky would last the month. Instead, Ukraine is still standing…

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Queen Elizabeth together for the first time since leaving the UK

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid Queen Elizabeth a visit at Windsor Castle while on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

  • Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

    Viewers were told to ‘recognise’ that Russia is now ‘fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself’

  • At least two die in Russian attacks across Ukraine - officials

    One person was killed and three wounded in shelling in the eastern region of Luhansk, Governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an online post. Explosions were heard early on Saturday in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in the north and the western city of Lviv, but there was no information on casualties or damages. Kyiv's mayor said that rescuers and medics were working on the explosion site on the outskirts of Kyiv.

  • Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it was trying to break Russia's siege of Mariupol as fighting raged around the city's massive steel works and port, and the capital Kyiv was rocked by some of the most powerful explosions in two weeks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the military situation in the south and east of the country was "still very difficult," while praising the work of his armed forces. Russia said it struck what it described as a factory on the outskirts of Kyiv that made and repaired anti-ship missiles, in apparent retaliation for the sinking on Thursday of the Moskva, the flagship of Moscow's Black Sea fleet.

  • Tim Cook of Apple and financier Ray Dalio should register as agents for China, US panel hears

    Apple chief executive Tim Cook and financier Ray Dalio should register as foreign agents because of their operations in China, a US advisory body was told on Thursday, along with other drastic recommendations for trade and investment restrictions. Speaking before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, witnesses also pushed for an "Economic Nato", or ENato - a trading bloc that would be made up of democratic countries with free-market systems - and a crackdown on US investment in C

  • Germany seizes world's largest yacht because of its ties to Russian oligarch

    The 15,917-ton superyacht, estimated to be worth $600 million to $735 million, is being held at the Port of Hamburg in Germany.

  • Targeting Putin’s Holy Man

    A close Kremlin ally, the Patriarch of Moscow has blessed the Ukraine invasion. Fellow religious leaders are going after him.

  • Russian warship sunken in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic

    Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.

  • A British fighter captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared bloodied in an interview on state TV as he repeated Russian propaganda

    Aiden Aslin was fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol when he was reportedly forced to surrender.

  • How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?

    Ukraine says the Moskva's fate was sealed by a missile strike launched by its forces from the coast which ripped open the hulking Soviet-era ship's hull. Russia's defence ministry has not confirmed that version of events. WHAT CAPABILITIES DOES THE SINKING DEPRIVE RUSSIA OF?

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Her First Fundraising Loss

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe campaign committee for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reported its first net loss on Friday, posting a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 while additionally revising previous contribution totals down by more than $100,000.About half of that loss is represented in fees to Donald Trump’s top Jan. 6 attorney and a security detail that protected Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial last year.While Greene has always trad