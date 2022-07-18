Weeks after sentencing, former professor, 80, seeking medical parole

Jul. 18—SALEM — Just weeks after his May 16 sentencing, former MIT professor John Donovan Sr. applied for medical parole from his two-year prison term for forgery and fraud.

But his new attorney, who has been dubbed the "mama of medical parole," is taking a belt and suspenders approach in her effort to get Donovan, 80, of Hamilton, out of MCI Shirley, where he's held in a medical unit.

With a decision on his medical parole request due by July 28, lawyer Ruth Greenberg has also filed a motion asking that Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit reduce Donovan's sentence, saying Donovan has no more than a year to live.

"What I am hoping you will say, what I know you will say, is that you were not aware of this, of Mr. Donovan's truly imminent death, because there's nothing in the record that says you did," Greenberg told Tabit during a virtual hearing on her request Friday.

Tabit said he was aware of a prognosis by Donovan's oncologist last fall that he would likely survive another four years following treatment for prostate cancer — and that "Mr. Donovan had the opportunity to treat this for a long time before he chose to start treatment," and only chose to start just as his trial was originally set to start last fall.

"To now hear all of a sudden, 'Oh it has progressed to such a stage, along with other conditions such that I believe he has only a year to live' ... I need to be certain in my own mind that that is true," said Tabit, who will conduct a hearing next month where he can hear directly from a different doctor, Donovan's cardiologist, who is offering the new prognosis.

And even if he is convinced that Donovan is dying, it might not change his mind about the sentence, the judge said.

"He's not a believable person," Tabit said of the one-time "business guru," convicted in May of orchestrating an attempted scheme to steal property and other assets worth millions from the widow and children of his late son, John Donovan III, and wipe out several financial obligations.

The Essex District Attorney is opposing both requests. Prosecutor John Dawley told Tabit the judge had raised all of the same credibility concerns the prosecutor shares.

Donovan's son, John Donovan III, died of cancer at 43, in 2015. The following year, as several parcels of land he'd owned were about to be transferred to the Trust for Public Lands, Donovan, a jury found, oversaw the creation and filing of more than two dozen forged documents at the South Essex Registry of Deeds.

It was the latest turn in a two-decade legal battle with his children, who had taken him to court after learning that Donovan was trying to take back trusts that had been set up on their behalf and that he'd abused one of his daughters.

In 2007, he was convicted of filing a false police report in an effort to frame his other son, James Donovan, for a shooting that police say was self-inflicted.

Tabit said the nature of Donovan's crimes — and his ability to persuade some of his associates who have defended him — factored into his assessment of Donovan's credibility.

"It might sound callous, but I just have trouble believing anything Mr. Donovan says," Tabit told Greenberg.

"I'm hoping to persuade you that Dr. (Kenneth) Rosenfield is not a professional witness, he is a practicing physician whose reputation is above reproach," Greenberg said. "Whatever you think of Mr. Donovan or Mr. Donovan's colleagues or Mr. Donovan's friends, Dr. Rosenfield is a highly respected professional with a long resume and I do not think he would put that at risk for an impecunious and convicted defendant."

Tabit said he wasn't questioning the cardiologist's credibility — but said he needs to know the basis for Rosenfield's conclusion.

"I need to hear from him what his expert opinion is, what his medical opinion is as to his longevity, and how he can determine that without having seen Mr. Donovan for whatever period of time," Tabit said.

And the judge also said he has concerns as to the basis of the details in Donovan's prison medical record.

"This may sound cynical, but when you say he's in a wheelchair and that he keeps falling down, I have to be convinced that if certain medical findings are based on those facts, that they're real facts, and that he's not faking them or malingering or whatever the case might be," Tabit said.

Greenberg suggested Tabit order the Department of Correction to produce surveillance video of Donovan and even make a visit to MCI Shirley himself. Tabit granted the first request, and said he might consider the second.

In its opposition to medical parole, the district attorney's office also questioned the basis of the new prognosis, and said it is also concerned Donovan's release poses a risk to society, given that his crimes occurred well into his 70s.

"The crimes were brazen in their scope, reflecting both keen intelligence and resourcefulness and an arrogant belief in his ability to deceive and escape detection," assistant district attorney David O'Sullivan wrote on behalf of the prosecution. "The elaborate nature of these schemes, and the time and careful effort spent in attempting to carry them off, reflect a focused, even obsessive, persistence in effectuating a criminal goal. Importantly, these crimes are not ones that required physical vigor."

The district attorney's office also questioned Donovan's credibility, citing his history of making false statements, including the 2007 conviction.

"The downside to engaging in such a pattern of deceptive conduct is that your claims, over time, engender a reflexive distrust and skepticism, prompting one to seek out objective sources for verification," O'Sullivan wrote. "The objective sources here do not show that the inmate qualifies for release under (the medical parole law). The petition should be denied."

A hearing on Donovan's request for a new sentence will be scheduled for sometime next month.

Greenberg, who estimated she represents 30 to 40% of all of the state's applicants for medical parole, told the judge on Friday that if Donovan is granted medical parole, she intends to withdraw her request for a new sentence.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

