This week's TxDOT road work includes I-27 and I-40 interchange

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

Monday, October 23

Beginning Monday, Oct. 23, expect short-term ramp closures both westbound and eastbound from Soncy Road to Pullman Road for maintenance operations and sign repair.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 23, expect short-term ramp closures both northbound and southbound from the I-27 and I-40 interchange to Happy State Bank Stadium for maintenance operations and sign repair.

Tuesday, October 24

The left and center lanes of eastbound I-40 at the I-27 interchange will be closed for bridge joint repair.

Throughout the week

Various lanes of the Pierce Street bridge crossing from NE 3rd Avenue to SE 1st Avenue will be closed for routine maintenance.

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking. The operations are expected to continue through Oct. 31.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of Oct. 23, 2023