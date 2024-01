This week's TxDOT road work includes US 87, Amarillo Blvd.

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects, pending weather:

Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 11, the right lane of US 87 in both directions from Willow Creek to Cherry Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for installation of new Amber Alert message boards.

Throughout the week

Both directions of U.S. 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TxDOT Know Before You Go for the week of Jan. 8, 2024