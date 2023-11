Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food service and restaurant inspection reports

Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.

Farm 57 Market, LLC, 3443 Kansas Road, Nov. 9, One non-critical violation: Observed dish machine not dispensing sanitize solution.

Dream Center, 16 W Margan Avenue, Nov. 10, No violations.

The Inflatable Fun Factory, 6600 Frito Lay Drive Ste B, Nov. 11, No violations.

Residence Inn, 8283 E Walnut, Nov. 10, No violations.

Tri-State Athletic Club, 555 Tennis Lane, Nov. 10, No violations.

Thunderbolt Pass Golf Course, 6901 Petersburg Road, Nov. 10, No violations.

Aldi Foods Inc #2, 6434 Oak Grove Road, Nov. 8, No violations.

Rounders Pizza Too, 12731 N Green River Road, Nov. 8, No violations.

United Methodist Youth Home, 2521 N Burkhardt Road, Nov. 10, No violations.

Arby’s #7815, 6100 E Lloyd Expressway, No. 9, No violations.

Starbucks Coffee Co #9759, 504 N Green River Road, Nov. 8, No violations.

Yen Ching, 406 S Green River Road, Nov. 10, Two critical violations: Potentially hazardous food improperly cooled, Ready to eat food not date marked.

Subway Sandwich Shop, 611 E Diamond Avenue, Nov. 10, No violations.

Merry-Go-Round, 2101 N Fares Avenue, Nov. 9, No violations.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #216, 8215 Eagle Lake Drive, Nov. 10, One non-critical violation: Repair broken floor titles.

Casey’s General Store #2228, 1900 Oak Hill Road, Nov. 8, No violations.

Longhorn Steakhouse 5221, 320 N Green River Road, Nov. 8, No violations.

Long John Silver’s, 2350 Morgan Avenue, Nov. 8, No violations.

Kipplees Stadium Inn, 2350 Division Street, Nov. 6, No violations.

Arby’s #5132, 1340 N Green River Road, Nov. 9, No violations.

Holiday Inn Express, 220 Kirkwood Drive, Nov. 10, No violations.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 800 N Green River Road, Nov. 9, No violations.

Lashbrooke’s Barbecue, 8877 Woodland Drive, Nov. 9, No violations.

Dwell Coffee Shop, 13221 Darmstadt, Nov. 9, No violations.

Hardees, 2315 W Illinois Street, Nov. 10, One non-critical violation: Facility in need of cleaning.

Hob-Nob Expansion Joint, 1400 W Maryland Street, Nov. 10, No violations.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh County food service and restaurant inspection reports