Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports
Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.
La Campirana, 724 N Burkhardt Road Ste 600, Jan. 11, One critical violation: Food grade storage bags needed for food storage, One non-critical violation: Wet wiping cloths improperly stored.
Target-Starbucks T-1481, 6625 E Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 9, No violations.
Chick-fil-a At Cross Pointe, 7101 E Indiana Street, Jan. 9, No violations.
Mayse Farm Market, 6400 N St Joe Avenue, Jan. 9, No violations.
Chaser’s, 2131 W Franklin Street, Jan. 9, No violations.
Walmart #1341, 335 S Red Bank Road, Jan. 11, Two non-critical violations: Produce area hand sink not reaching proper temperature, Baby formula out of date expired 11/23.
Target T-1481, 6625 E Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 9, No violations.
Taco Johns, 2509 Washington Avenue, Jan. 9, Four non-critical violations: Drink nozzles soiled, No wiping cloths available for sanitizer buckets, Kitchen and storage area in need of cleaning, Tile baseboard in drive through area in need of repair.
Cross-Eyed Cricket, 2101 W Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 8, No violations.
Circle S Mart #41, 11001 Highway 41, Jan. 10, No violations.
Long John Silver’s, 4625 W Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 11, Two non-critical violations: Grease trap log not maintained, Lightbulb on heat lamp not shielded.
Lic’s Ice Cream, 2001 Washington Avenue, Jan. 9, One critical violation: Sanitizer for wiping cloths too weak.
Leroy’s Tavern, 2659 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Jan. 9, Two non-critical violations: Hood vent system soiled, Kitchen in need of cleaning.
Hacienda #8, 990 S Green River Road, Jan. 8, No violations.
Hacienda #4, 711 First Avenue, Jan. 8, No violations.
Hacienda #16, 5440 Pearl Drive, Jan. 8, No violations.
Arby's #5754, 4650 University Drive, Jan. 11, Three non-critical violations: Hand sink in kitchen inaccessible, Mops stored improperly, Dishwater not dispensing sanitizer at proper level.
Damsel Brew Pub, 209 N Wabash Avenue, Jan. 8, No violations.
Bargetown Market, 330 Main Street Suite C, Jan. 12, No violations.
Crumbl Cookie, 5435 Pearl Drive, Jan. 9, No violations.
Waylon’s Diner, 606 N Main Street, Jan. 8, No violations.
Parlour Barbershop, 2016 W Franklin, Jan. 9, No violations.
Kitchen 812, 122 N Weinbach, Jan. 8, No violations.
Be Happy Pie Company, 6225 E Virginia Suite C, Jan. 12, No violations.
