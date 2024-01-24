Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports
Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.
El Sabroso, 3012 Covert Avenue, Dec. 18, No violations.
Morgan Expressway, 3800 E Morgan Avenue, Dec. 19, No violations.
Kelly’s Food & Smoke Shop, 3115 Covert Avenue, Dec. 18, No violations,
Dollar General, 720 Lincoln Avenue, Dec. 18, No violations.
Buckner Tower, 717 Cherry Street, Dec. 19, No violations.
Ricks Darmstadt Inn, 13130 Darmstadt Road, Dec. 20, One non-critical and repeated violation: Facility in need of cleaning.
Circle K #4700143, 1148 Washington Avenue, Dec. 18, One critical violation: Live insects present.
Family Dollar #25585, 1 N Weinbach Avenue, Dec. 19, No violations.
Metro Sports Center, 5820 Metro Centre Drive, Dec. 18, No violations.
Turoni’s Forget Me Not Inn, 4 N Weinbach Avenue, Dec. 18, No violations.
Rosie’s Diner, 1423 W Maryland Street, Dec. 18, No violations.
CVS Pharmacy #6254, 2344 Covert Avenue, Dec. 19, No violations.
Bauer’s Grove Bauerhaus, 13605 Darmstadt Road, Dec. 20, No violations.
American Legion Post #8, 6001 New Harmony Road, Dec. 20, No violations.
American Legion Post #265, 1301 N Fares Avenue, Dec. 20, No violations.
Everest Food Mart, 654 E Diamond Avenue, Dec. 20, No violations.
Juicy Seafood, 865 N Green River Road, Dec. 18, No violations.
Copper House, 1430 W Franklin Street, Dec. 20, No violations.
Mead Johnson/Five Star Food Service, 2400 W Lloyd Expressway, Dec. 18, No violations.
Elite Air Evansville, 5000 Healthy Way, Dec. 19, No violations.
Kash Bubble Panda INC, 1524 N Green River Road, Dec. 18, No violations.
Circle K #4702836, 600 N Burkhardt Road, Dec. 20, No violations.
Casey’s General Store, 6333 Veith Lane, Dec. 19, No violations
This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: This week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports