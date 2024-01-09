Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports

Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.

Milk and Sugar, 2027 W Franklin Street Suite B, Dec. 7, One non-critical violation: Hand sink hot water not working.

Franklin Street Pizza Factory, 2033 W Franklin Street, Dec. 7, No violations.

Franklin Street Tavern, 2126 W Franklin Street, Dec. 8, One critical violation: Microwave in need of cleaning.

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2411 Stringtown Road, Dec. 7, No violations.

Hampton Inn Airport Evansville, 5701 N Highway 41, Dec. 7, No violations.

Lyle’s Sportzone Pizza & Pub LLC, 1404 E Morgan Avenue, Dec. 8, No violations.

Reema llc dba Faststop, 2119 E Morgan Avenue, De. 6, No violations.

Dollar General #11697, 3220 Mariner Drive, Dec. 7, One non-critical violation: Roof leaks in need of repair.

St. Vincent Evansville Auxiliary Gift Shoppe, 3700 Washington Avenue, Dec. 5, No violations.

CVS Pharmacy #0044, 3900 Oak Hill Road, Dec. 7, No violations.

Taco Bell #3001063, 1001 N Green River Road, Dec. 4, No violations.

Family Dollar #21549, 1617 Lodge Avenue, Dec. 5, No violations.

BFit by Bobs Gym + Fitness North, 8700 N Kentucky Avenue, Dec. 8, No violations.

Walgreens #6151, 2015 Covert Avenue, Dec. 5, No violations.

Smitty’s, 2109 W Franklin Street, Dec. 7, One critical and repeated violation: Hand sink used for other items.

Circle H, 5817 Stringtown Road, Dec. 4, No violations.

McDonalds-Eastland, 799 N Green River Road, Dec. 6, No violations.

McDonalds #11365-Intenn Enterprises LLC, 20 N Main Street, Dec. 5, No violations.

Circle S Mart #23, 131 S Red Bank Road, Dec. 5, No violations.

Chopstick House, 5412 E Indiana Street, Dec. 7, No violations.

Five Star Food Service, 2130 Bergdolt Road, Dec. 5, No violations.

Logans Roadhouse #381, 5645 Pearl Drive, Dec. 5, No violations.

Lic’s Ice Cream, 800 E Diamond Avenue, Dec. 7, No violations.

Lic’s Ice Cream, 4501 Lincoln Avenue, Dec. 8, One critical violation: Plumbing at hand washing sink in need of repair.

Just Rennie’s, 100 SE Fourth Street, No violations.

Gerst Bavarian Haus, 2100 W Franklin Street, Dec. 7, No Violations.

Comfort Inn, 3901 N Highway 41, Dec. 4, No violations.

Buffalo Wild Wings #45, 715 N Green River Road, Dec. 12, No violations.

Buehlers IGA #452, 2220 E Morgan Avenue, Dec. 4, One non-critical violation: Deli area in need of cleaning.

Circle K #4700104, 6801 Highway 41, Dec. 4, No violations.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 5727 Pearl Drive, Dec. 5, No violations.

Costco Wholesale #1331, 1201 Cross Pointe Place, Dec. 5, One non-critical violation: Wiping cloths improperly stored.

Club Demonstration Services, 1201 Cross Pointe Place, Dec. 5, No violations.

Wasabi Evansville, 1122 Hirschland Road, Dec. 4, One non-critical violation: Improper thawing of frozen food.

Dunkin’, 850 N Green River Road, Dec. 5, No violations.

Five Star Food Service-COSTCO, 1201 Cross Pointe Boulevard, Dec. 5, No violations.

Drake’s, 1222 Hirschland Road, Dec. 8, No violations.

Biscuit Belly, 945 N. Burkhardt, Dec. 8, No violations.

Jersey Mike’s, 939 Burhardt Suite A, Dec. 4, No violations.

The Granola Jar East, 5600 E Virginia, Dec. 8, No violations.

McAlister’s Deli, 2220 N Green River Road, Dec. 4, No violations.

Poke River, 6240 E Virginia Street Suite C, Dec. 8, Two non-critical violations: Improper storage of in-use utensils, Area behind woks in need of cleaning.

The Wine Vault, 236 Burkhardt Road, Dec. 7, No violations.

Main Street Wedding and Event Venue, LLC, 315 N Main Street, Dec. 5, No violations.

Frankie’s Restaurant, 6840 Logan Drive, Dec. 8, No violations.

Dede’s Sand Trap, 1900 E Diamond Avenue, Dec. 8, No violations.

