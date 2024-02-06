Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports

Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.

Zaxby’s, 1021 N Burkhardt, Jan. 3, One critical violation: Chemical sanitizer for wiping bucket below required concentration.

P Fresh Kitchen, 120 N Rosenberger Avenue, Jan. 5, No violations.

Jason’s Deli, 943 N Green River Road, Jan. 2, No violations.

Subway #23569, 1300 E Morgan Avenue, Jan. 2, No violations.

Subway #56335, 6401 Highway 41, Jan. 2, No violations

Aldi Foods Inc #3, 214 S Rosenberger Avenue, Jan 5, No violations.

Ricks Darmstadt Inn, 13130 Darmstadt Road, Jan 4, No violations.

Cookies and Cupcake by Design, 419 Metro Avenue, Jan 2, No violations.

Starbucks Coffee Co #8693, 4650 First Avenue, Jan. 4, No violations.

Target T-108, 4000 First Avenue, Jan. 5, No violations.

Subway, 4750 W Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 4, No violations.

Stephen Libs Finer Chocolates-Chocolate Shop, 6225 Vogel Road, Jan. 3, No violations.

THE SPORTSDEN Lillian Enterprises llc, 701 N Weinbach Avenue, Jan. 3, No violations.

Sam’s Club #8123, 6700 E Virginia Street, Jan. 5, One critical violation: Hand washing sink obstructed.

PaPa Johns Pizza #1177, 4814 W Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 5, No violations.

Nisbet Inn, 6701 Nisbet Station Road, Jan. 4, No violations.

Gasoline Alley, 3526 Interstate Drive, Jan. 2, No violations.

Arby’s #7255, 3600 First Avenue, Jan. 5, No violations.

Panda Express #2906, 2445 Menards Drive, Jan. 3, No violations.

Spankey’s Una Pizza, 4404 W Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 4, No violations.

Fujisan Sam’s Club, 6770 E Virginia Street, Jan. 5, No violations.

Starbucks Coffee Co. #29444, 4700 W Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 4, No violations.

Be Happy Pie Company, 2818 B Mt. Vernon Avenue, Jan. 3, No violations.

Fresh Thyme Market, 1121 Hirschland Road, Jan. 4, One critical violation: Chemical sanitizer below required concentration.

Ace Sushi @ Fresh Thyme 213, 1121 Hirschland Road, Jan. 4, No violations.

Target- Starbucks T-108, 400 N First Avenue, Jan. 5, No violations.

Noble Romans, 222 S Red Bank Road Ste M, Jan. 4, One critical violation: Hand sinks used for things other than hand washing.

Chick Fil A, 4400 West Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 5, No violations.

Frontier Restaurant and Bar, 12945 Highway 57, Jan. 3, No violations.

Great Harvest Bread, 423 Metro Avenue, Jan. 2, No violations.

Donut Bank, 4800 West Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 5, No violations.

THAI ORCHIDS, 601 Boonville New Harmony Road Suite 200, Jan. 3, No violations.

Spankey’s Una Cafe LLC, 15 Jefferson Avenue, Jan. 2, No violations.

Earth Food Mart, 5401 E Lloyd Expressway, Jan. 3, No violations.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville-Vanderburgh County food inspection reports