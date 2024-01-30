Here are this week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports

Food service and restaurant inspections are performed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The date listed in each record is the date the inspection occurred.

River City Coffee and Goods, 223 Main Street, Dec. 26, No violations.

Twice the Ice, 401 S Kentucky Avenue, Dec. 28, No violations.

Virginia Food Market, 628 E Virginia Street, Dec. 27, One critical violation: Chemical spray bottle not labeled with contents.

The Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Dec. 27, One critical violation: Chemical spray bottle not labeled with contents.

St Pauls Episcopal, 301 SE First Street, Dec. 26, No violations.

Madeleines, 423 SE Second Street, Dec. 27, No violations.

Wendy’s #39920, 410 N St. Joseph Avenue, Dec. 27, No violations.

Taco Bell #3001087, 4422 W Lloyd Expressway, Dec. 27, One non-critical violation: Facility not maintaining grease trap log.

Pizza Hut #41502, 310 N St. Joseph Avenue, Dec. 27, No violations.

Papa John’s Pizza #52, 303 N Weinbach Avenue, Dec. 27, No violations.

McDonalds-Covert Avenue, 2960 Covert Avenue, Dec. 26, One critical violation: Ice cream machine in need of cleaning, One non-critical violation: Dish machine not dispensing sanitizer at required level.

McDonalds #20552, 999 E Mt. Pleasant Road, Dec. 26, No violations.

Cool Breeze B & B, 1240 SE Second Street, Dec. 28, No violations.

Charles Denby Post #2953, 1800 Pollack Avenue, Dec. 27, No violations.

Evansville Athletic Club, 321 W Oregon Street, Dec. 27, No violations.

Dip N Dots Concessions, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Dec. 27, No violations.

American Legion Post #354, 1127 Chestnut Street, Dec. 28, One non-critical violation: Drink nozzles in bar in need of cleaning.

Mo’s House, 1114 Parrett Street, Dec. 27, No violations.

Myriad Brewing, 101 SE 1st Steet Ste 1, Dec. 28, One non-critical violation: Cooler not keeping foods at 41 or below. Affected items relocated.

Wonder Ice Rink, 209 N Boeke Road, Dec. 27, No violations.

Twice the Ice, 501 N Tekoppel Avenue, Dec. 28, No violations.

APE Aquaponics, 111 SE Third Street, Dec. 26, No violations.

Casey’s General Store #3877, 2031 N Cross Point Boulevard, Dec. 26, No violations.

Twice the Ice, 4915 Bellemeade Avenue, Dec. 28, No violations.

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, 1919 N Green River Road, Dec. 26, No violations.

Dollar General Store #24978, 6418 N First Avenue, Dec. 27, No violations.

Tanuki Mart LLC, 5614 E Virginia Street, Dec. 26, No violations.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: This week's Vanderburgh County food and restaurant inspection reports