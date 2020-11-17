Weerg Doubles The 3D Department

The largest EMEA installation of HP Jet Fusion 5210 in Gardigiano with the new HP Automatic Unpacking Station

GARDIGIANO, Italy, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new record for Weerg, which, exactly one year after the installation of 6 HP Jet Fusion 5210 3D industrial printers, doubles the production capacity in a single operation by purchasing 6 more printers from the same series. And if 2019 saw the largest single order ever placed in EMEA, now Italian e-commerce offering CNC and 3D online machining is reaching the European record for the number of systems installed. Weerg is one of the first companies in the world to implement the innovative automatic unpacking system developed by HP with the German company Rösler AM Solutions within its 3D printing production line. In fact, the Italian service has collaborated as a beta tester in the development of this exclusive solution, which will be presented as a world premiere during the digital edition of Formnext.

"In the last year we have seen an exponential growth in the demand for 3D printing, especially for large print volumes, to the point that it now represents around 70% of our production activity." An increase that completely overturns the balance between CNC and 3D and that the entrepreneur attributes to the increasingly appreciated advantages of additive production, such as extreme practicality and production rate. "At a slightly higher price, 3D printing makes it possible to obtain large quantities of parts extremely quickly, avoiding the design limitations that characterize traditional processes such as injection printing," explains Rigamonti.

For this reason, it is necessary to double the production capacity, once again relying on the quality of the HP systems, which are capable of offering precision, repeatability and maximum rate even for series of thousands of pieces. "The industrial performance of the HP Jet Fusion 5210 has been further enhanced by the use of the new Automatic Unpacking Station, which we had the opportunity to test for three months and which is already in operation at our facility in Gardigiano," says Rigamonti. This solution enables the automation of the process of removing dust from molded parts. A process that was previously carried out manually by operators, which represented a waste of time and resources. "The cleaning process carried out by the machine guarantees excellent performance in terms of quality, speed and safety even for small and delicate parts." In addition, the automatic unpacking system developed by HP allows Weerg to recover more of the dust that can be returned to the systems with considerable advantages in terms of eco-sustainability.

Story continues

Contact:

Cristina Cortellezzi

+393401044227

258920@email4pr.com

https://www.weerg.com/en/home/

To concretize the partnership between Weerg and HP the words of Davide Ferrulli, Country Manager of 3D Printing at HP Italy. " We are proud of this partnership with Weerg. Its growth has been constant and the number of pieces printed monthly has tripled in the last twelve months. The additional machines, two of which have already been installed, and the remaining four that will arrive at the end of the year, will be able to support this growth and also allow us to offer customers the production of new materials". In fact, among the new products available at weerg.com is 3D printing on polypropylene, an extremely versatile material that will complement the well-known Nylon PA12, further expanding the application possibilities of this technology.

Weerg

Weerg adds another six HP Jet Fusion 5210

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weerg-doubles-the-3d-department-301174063.html

SOURCE Weerg