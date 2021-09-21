Wegmans: Bills little people collectors set will restock in the next two weeks

A spokesperson for Wegmans says they anticipated the Bills Fisher-Price 'Little People Let’s Go Buffalo' figure packs to sell quickly, but not nearly as fast as they did. So a restock is coming soon.

