Wegmans: Bills little people collectors set will restock in the next two weeks

Associated Press

English cricket officials provoked an angry response from Pakistan after withdrawing their men's and women's teams from a limited-over trip to the Asian country next month, citing “increasing concerns” about travelling to the region. The decision taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday came three days after New Zealand Cricket abandoned its men’s team’s tour of Pakistan following a government alert that warned of a possible attack outside Rawalpindi Stadium. “We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region,” the ECB said, “and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted COVID environments.”