Wegner reflects on her 50 years at Jamestown Hospital, JRMC

Jan. 6—JAMESTOWN — Marla Wegner says she gets stopped by random people who still remember her when she goes to local retail stores. She says jokingly she gets stopped so often that her husband, Don, doesn't want to go to the grocery store or Walmart with her.

Wegner gets approached by mothers and fathers who still remember her because of her help with breastfeeding.

"A lot of women have said they wouldn't have breastfed if it wasn't for Marla's help," said Emily Woodley, manager of the Jamestown Regional Medical Center Family BirthPlace.

Wegner retired in September after 50 years working for Jamestown Hospital and JRMC.

During her career at Jamestown Hospital and JRMC, Wegner has assisted in delivering thousands of new infants. Five years ago, it was estimated that Wegner helped with over 13,000 deliveries, or about 289 per year over 45 years, including third-generation infants of families.

Wegner also took training to be a certified lifetime lactation consultant. That certification now must be renewed every three years, but Wegner's lifetime certification was grandfathered in.

Wegner said she receives calls from friends and helps their family members if they are having trouble breastfeeding an infant.

"My passion really was helping moms with nursing," Wegner said.

Wegner was also a car-seat technician for 20 years.

"I've had people come to my home, who need help with car seats and I would still do that if they asked me to," Wegner said.

Wegner was born in LaMoure, North Dakota, and grew up in West Hope, North Dakota. She then went on to Lake Region State College.

Wegner said Jamestown Hospital hired her a couple months before she graduated from Lake Region State College. When she started, she said her wage was $2.78 per hour.

At first, Wegner worked on a medical floor for one year and then on the pediatrics floor for a year at Jamestown Hospital. She then worked in the nursery for the rest of her career at Jamestown Hospital and JRMC.

Wegner said she was hesitant to go work in the nursery under her supervisor's direction.

"Then I really didn't have a choice," she said. "If I was going to get paid, I better go upstairs. I always say that was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Woodley has been Wegner's manager for 12 to 13 years and worked with her for 23 years. She said Wegner has taught her many things such as helping mothers breastfeed, how to take care of infants, how to swaddle the babies and resuscitate infants.

"She's taught many nurses over the years," Woodley said.

She said Wegner also taught her and other nurses how to interact with patients and how to have good customer service.

"If you wanted to know about any patient, we sent Marla in," Woodley said. "She could find the answer."

Woodley said Wegner is always welcoming to all staff and wants to include them.

"I've always kind of looked at her as a mother figure," Woodley said.

Wegner said one challenge that some older workers had to overcome was the use of technology and computers. She said computers were used for the first time to chart nurses' shifts. She also said her occupation requires a lot of learning.

"When you change through the years, it's like you think, 'I'm never going to learn this,' but you do and then after a while, it's no big deal," Wegner said.

Wegner said she will miss working with the doctors and nurses the most.

"You get to make good friends," she said.

Wegner and her husband also support JRMC by organizing the annual Polar Plunge event. The event has raised over $300,000 for JRMC Hospice.

The event is now put on by the HOG group and the Jamestown Individuals and Ladies Individuals motorcycle clubs.

Wegner said she and her husband have been members of the Jamestown Harley's Owners Group for 21 to 22 years and the organization is always wanting to do a fundraiser.

"I worked here and I put two cents in for the hospital for Hospice because it's needed," she said. "A lot of people are on Hospice so that was what was decided in our HOG group and has been ever since."

Now that Wegner is retired, she said she will spend more time with her grandchildren, travel more and ride motorcycle. She said she will also have more time to hang out with her friends.