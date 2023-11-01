WeHo Halloween Carnaval returns after 4-year hiatus, thousands attend
After a four-year hiatus, the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval returned Tuesday night as the city celebrated on a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard. The free event featured a stage at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North San Vicente Boulevard with a live DJ set, food trucks, and celebrations at businesses, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues throughout the city. KTLA's Omar Lewis reports on Oct. 31, 2023.