Weigel's Family Christmas spreads joy and holiday gifts to a record number of children

There's nothing more important than Christmas for kids, and the Weigel's family has been bringing holiday cheer to children for over 25 years.

This past weekend at the Weigel's Family Christmas event, the Weigel's corporate staff, employees and volunteers took 278 children shopping at Target so they could each pick out $200 worth of gifts.

The children enjoyed a festive breakfast and lunch, and a visit with Santa, to round out the day.

This year, the family has sponsored its record number of children since the program started in 1998.

"This December is especially heartwarming as we reflect on years of our volunteers impacting the lives of these kids, as well as the kids making an impact on our volunteers,” said Weigel's Chairman Bill Weigel. “We love watching the kids shop and seeing their faces light up. This day is special, filled with smiles galore and tears of joy, making our holiday season as much as we help make theirs.”

The family has sponsored more than 4,800 children over the years. The Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Tennessee help select the recipients, ages 5 to 8.

“We are overjoyed to be celebrating 250 children, the most we’ve ever sponsored, and give them the joy of shopping and having a special day," said Kurt Weigel, Weigel’s training and recruiting director. "This event has been a beacon of warmth and meaning since we started it over 25 years ago. Our volunteers, often entire families, come together to create magic for our community. We’re especially thrilled to witness the growth of this heartwarming tradition.”

In addition to the Weigel's Family Christmas, Weigel's also is a sponsor of the Milk Fund benefiting the News Sentinel Charities Empty Stocking Fund.

Bill Weigel and youngster Laranda Petty shop at the 26th annual Weigel's Family Christmas at Target on Dec. 2. The event, which started in 1998, allows children to each spend $200 on gifts. This year, 440 volunteers served 278 children.

Since the 1980s, Weigel's has been an integral part of our joint ability to help families in need. It's a long-lasting partnership that makes a huge impact for those who receive a healthy Christmastime family meal basket!

The Empty Stocking Fund will distribute 3,000 meal baskets to East Tennessee families this year. Please consider a donation at esfknox.org.

Each year, Weigel's sets aside special days when sales boost the Milk Fund, and customers can help by purchasing their favorite drinks as designated stores on the special days.

Dec. 6: Coffee Day at 1150 Hunters Crossing Drive in Alcoa

Dec. 13: Cappuccino Day at 2865 Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville

Dec. 20: Egg Nog Day at 7505 Clinton Highway in Powell

Tori Oliver picks out a toy for herself at the Weigel's Family Christmas.

Eli Moreno, helped by volunteer Micah McGill, looks for toys during the 26th annual Weigel's Family Christmas.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Weigel's Family Christmas 2023 spreads joy to Knoxville children