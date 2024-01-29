Weigh in! How long will those big green Publix scales be around?

What's big and green and always tells the truth about you — to everyone nearby.

If you said Publix scales, you're right.

Those iconic scales have been have been with the supermarket chain since it was founded in 1930.

But in 2021, the chain announced the scales will slowly be going away.

Here's the latest on what's happening, along with a little history.

Publix scales no longer being made

The Publix scale has been part of the store since the beginning but is no longer being made.

"The manufacturer ceased production in 2015, meaning that one day — although our wonderful repair shop keeps our remaining machines in great shape — the last Publix scale will retire," the company said in an August 2021 Facebook post.

"So next time you visit the Sunshine State, come on in and step right up! You’ll be standing on a bona fide piece of Florida and Publix history."

So are the Publix scales going away?

They are. Since the 2021 announcement, the supermarket chain continues to keep existing scales operating as long as possible.

"When scales are taken out of a store they go for a spruce up in our repair shop," said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager."

"They could wind up going to another store or they may be held for parts to utilize in other scales."

Why did Publix put scales in their supermarkets?

"Ever wonder about the historic-looking scale at your Florida Publix? Eighty-one years ago, weight scales were expensive, bulky, and not a common household appliance," the company announced in its 2021 Facebook post.

"Stepping onto a scale was typically only done during trips to the doctor’s office — or for a small price at your local retail or grocery store. That’s where our founder, George Jenkins, saw an opportunity.

"Mr. George placed a brand-new personal weight scale in the first Publix Super Market for customers to use at no cost. It was an instant hit. Customers started their shopping trips by stepping onto the scale, often guessing their weight for fun."

Jenkins said more than 5 million customers stepped right up — onto the scales — during Publix's first year of business.

Publix commercials tug at our heartstrings

Publix commercials know how to get to us with tender moments and heart-warming connections.

Don't believe us?

Here's a few you may have missed. Don't forget the box of tissues.

How many Publix stores are there and where are they?

The supermarket chain, which was founded in Winter Haven in 1930, has 1,364 stores.

Here are the numbers by state:

Florida: 862 stores

Georgia: 211 stores

Alabama: 90 stores

South Carolina: 69 stores

Tennessee: 57 stores

North Carolina: 54 stores

Virginia: 20 stores

Kentucky: 1 store

1930: First store opens in Winter Haven. Gross annual sales average $100,000 in the early years.

1940: Jenkins opens supermarket equipped with "innovations never seen before in a grocery store," including air conditioning, fluorescent lighting, electric-eye doors, frozen food cases, piped-in music, doughnut and flower shops, along with open dairy cases made to his specifications.

1951: A 125,000 warehouse and headquarters are built in Lakeland.

1956: Publix records its first million-dollar profit year.

1962: Expansions continue, with 85 stores.

1969: The number of stores increases to 150.

1970: Publix records nearly $500 million in sales.

1978: Publix grosses $2 billion annually.

1979: Publix opens 15 new stores.

1980: Publix introduces check-out scanning statewide.

1982: An Orlando store pioneers the first Publix pharmacy. The number of stores hits 367.

1991: Publix crosses state line and opens first store in Savannah, Georgia.

1993: First store opens in South Carolina.

2002: Publix opens first stores in Tennessee.

2005: Sales surpass $20 billion.

2007: Publix begins free oral antibiotic program.

2009: Publix opens its 1,000th store.

2012: Publix expands into North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Publix supermarket scales going away. How long staying around?