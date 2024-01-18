Weigh in: Is the special session a boon for taxpayers or a waste of Oklahomans' money?
Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature to consider a .25% reduction in the personal income tax. Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat said calling the Legislature into a special session the week before the regular session was a waste of taxpayer money.
