Weight Watchers Pushes 'WW' Rebrand, Awkwardly Clashing With World War III Fears

Jenna Amatulli
Weight Watchers Pushes 'WW' Rebrand, Awkwardly Clashing With World War III Fears

The company formerly known as Weight Watchers probably anticipated a lot of what might happen as a result of rebranding itself WW. But it may not have imagined a major promotion for the new name coinciding with actual war.

WW on Thursday promoted the social media hashtag #thisismyWW to kick off its New Year’s resolutions-inspired advertising. The campaign happened to coincide with tweets from people concerned about a potential World War III from the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Baghdad International Airport. 

Unsurprisingly, the hashtags #WorldWarIII and #WWIII trended as people fretted about the future of humanity ― with WW chugging along trying to inspire people to live healthy lives with #thisismyWW.

Bystanders on Twitter were quick to notice the not-so-serendipitous similarity in the hashtags, with many expressing sympathy for WW leaders and marketers: 

WW didn’t immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment. 

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.