Weight Watchers Pushes 'WW' Rebrand, Awkwardly Clashing With World War III Fears

The company formerly known as Weight Watchers probably anticipated a lot of what might happen as a result of rebranding itself WW. But it may not have imagined a major promotion for the new name coinciding with actual war.

WW on Thursday promoted the social media hashtag #thisismyWW to kick off its New Year’s resolutions-inspired advertising. The campaign happened to coincide with tweets from people concerned about a potential World War III from the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Baghdad International Airport.

Unsurprisingly, the hashtags #WorldWarIII and #WWIII trended as people fretted about the future of humanity ― with WW chugging along trying to inspire people to live healthy lives with #thisismyWW.

Bystanders on Twitter were quick to notice the not-so-serendipitous similarity in the hashtags, with many expressing sympathy for WW leaders and marketers:

Somewhere there are a handful of brand managers and a whole advertising agency freaking the fuck out at the timing of their new Weight Watchers campaign/rebrand. pic.twitter.com/vA0JbAXS3c — Neville (@1FightingIrish) January 3, 2020

Weight Watchers probably regretting their promoted hashtag tonight pic.twitter.com/9QNNYdFETh — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) January 3, 2020

Extremely tough timing for Weight Watchers’ marketing department. pic.twitter.com/jObKOivBtz — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 3, 2020

Could Weight Watchers have picked a worse time to rebrand? pic.twitter.com/YjOchXtfJZ — Skoog (@Skoog) January 3, 2020

WEIGHT WATCHERS WHAT ARE YOU DOINGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/DtEesWKxXX — shan @ fuck yeah eresh is home (@Stairfax) January 3, 2020

Tense moment for the Weight Watchers social media manager. pic.twitter.com/K15YmrSmHK — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 3, 2020

Weight Watchers might want to pull this trending hashtag campaign pic.twitter.com/pAp0WMJQJl — Colin Jones (@colinjones) January 3, 2020

WW didn’t immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.