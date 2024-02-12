Weimar Triangle makes statement in support of Ukraine

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Poland intend to continue coordinating efforts in the Weimar Triangle format and to convene an expanded meeting of Weimar + Ukraine foreign ministers in the near future.

Source: joint statement following the meeting of the Weimar Triangle

Quote: "Ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, our meeting takes place at a time when ambiguity, unpredictability, uncertainty and instability characterise international relations."

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures. Against this background, it is our goal to make the European Union more united, stronger and able to respond to today’s security challenges, on a path towards a security and defence union, living up to our citizen’s expectations. We are also committed to a strong and united NATO."

Details: According to the statement, the next foreign ministers' meeting in this format will take place in early summer.

In addition, a larger meeting between the Weimar Triangle and Ukraine is planned.

Quote: "We also express our intention to hold an enlarged " Weimar + Ukraine " meeting of Ministers of Foreign affairs in the nearest future."

In addition, the statement adds that "Russia is targeting us with hybrid actions, through disinformation, cyber-attacks and political interference, with the aim to sow division in our democratic societies. It remains the most significant and direct threat to our security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area."

The Weimar Triangle also expressed its "unwavering determination" to support Ukraine.

"Facing the unprecedented deterioration of the security environment in Europe due to the Russian full-scale war against Ukraine, we reaffirm our unwavering determination to support Ukraine in defending its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and repelling the Russian aggression."

European security interests are at stake in this war.

We will take steps to ensure that Russia’s illegal aggression fails and will support Ukraine as long as it takes.

Russia cannot count on European fatigue but should expect full accountability for all unlawful actions and crimes committed in Ukraine. All Russian perpetrators should be brought to justice."

Details: In its statement, the Weimar Triangle urged the EU to impose the 13th round of sanctions against Russia.

In addition, Ukraine was encouraged to join the EU and NATO.

"We will continue to work together to help Ukraine move forward on the path to its membership in the EU. We fully support Ukraine’s right to choose its own security arrangements. Together, we will continue to support Ukraine’s progress on interoperability and additional security sector reforms. Ukraine’s future is in NATO."

