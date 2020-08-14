Weinstein appears prison cell in mask as his lawyers push back extradition to LA

NEW YORK — Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, currently held in an upstate New York prison, attended a remote hearing Friday as prosecutors planned his pending extradition to Los Angeles to face another round of sexual assault charges.

Weinstein has been at Wende Correctional Facility since a Manhattan judge sentenced him in March to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

He is awaiting extradition to California to face more criminal charges stemming from two alleged sex assaults in Beverly Hills and West Los Angeles in 2013.

Weinstein’s lawyers arranged a deal with Los Angeles prosecutors to adjourn the extradition matter until a later date, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Friday.