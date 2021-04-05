Weinstein launches appeal against convictions for rape and sexual assault

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harvey Weinstein&#xa0;
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein has launched an appeal against his convictions for rape and sexual assault, focusing on a juror who wrote a book.

It comes more than 12 months after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Lawyers for the disgraced Hollywood mogul, 69, argued in legal papers lodged in New York he was denied a fair trial and requested his convictions be reversed.

The Manhattan court Weinstein was tried in was "permeated with negative publicity about him and his alleged relationships with women", according to the filing, and there were "carnival-like conditions".

The filing added: "Mr Weinstein had a right to a fair trial by an impartial jury. The trial court should have exercised the utmost vigilance in protecting this most important right of the defendant.

"Instead, the trial court was cavalier in its obligation to safeguard this right and the consequences for Mr Weinstein were disastrous."

Weinstein, a prolific film producer, was once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood before his downfall in October 2017 ignited the £MeToo movement.

Multiple women came forward in the New York Times and New Yorker to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour, triggering a wider reckoning for men accused of abuse.

He was convicted in February last year of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing a sex act on another woman at his apartment in July 2006.

The appeal, which had been expected since the Oscar-winner had been found guilty, argued Weinstein's trial was "overwhelmed by excessive, random, and highly dubious prior bad act evidence, none of which shed light on disputed issues".

It said some of the women who gave evidence should not have been allowed to testify.

Weinstein's lawyers also took issue with one of the jurors.

They said one of the people who found the producer guilty had written an autobiographical book "about the predations of older men against younger women", and argued it proved they were biased against him.

Over almost 170 pages, lawyers said the evidence against Weinstein was "weak" and the prosecution instead "inundated" the jury with "copious tales of alleged misconduct", much of which was not criminal and "served no legitimate evidentiary purpose but merely depicted Weinstein as loathsome".

The filing added: "Simply put, the prosecution tried Weinstein's character not his conduct."

Weinstein's lawyers are requesting his convictions be reversed, the third degree rape charge dismissed as time-barred and a new trial ordered on a single count of first degree criminal sexual act based on the July 2006 incident.

They also argue his sentence was unduly harsh and excessive.

Weinstein is being held at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York. He is also facing legal woes on the West Coast.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are attempting to extradite Weinstein to California, where he is charged with attacks on five women, stemming from alleged assaults in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for April 9.

Weinstein was stripped of his CBE in September.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Enraged Bystander Confront Armed Boogaloo Bois In Easter Protest

    "We're here because we love the people of this town," the apparent leader of the armed group told a cameraman.

  • People of color swept all 4 individual film acting categories for the first time in SAG Awards history

    Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, and Youn Yuh-jung made history during the 27th annual SAG Awards on Sunday evening.

  • Chauvin's use of force on George Floyd was 'in no way' policy, says police chief

    Medaria Arradondo says on sixth day of trial that ex-officer’s treatment of George Floyd breached regulationsDerek Chauvin trial – live updates The Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, told the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Monday that he “vehemently disagrees” that there was any justification for the former police officer to keep his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Arradondo said on the sixth day of the trial that Chauvin’s treatment of the 46-year-old Black man breached regulations and showed a disregard “for the sanctity of life”. “Once Mr Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalise that, that should have stopped,” he said. The police chief said that while it might have been reasonable to use a certain level of force “to get him under control in the first few seconds”, Chauvin’s subsequent actions did not meet the standard of “objectively reasonable force”. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” he said. Arradondo said that far from being aggressive, Floyd appeared to be completely passive. “As a matter of fact, as I saw that video I didn’t even know if Mr Floyd was alive at that time,” he said. It is highly unusual for a police chief to give evidence against one of his own officers. Arradondo, his city’s first Black police chief, fired Chauvin shortly after Floyd’s death. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Three other officers face charges. Floyd’s death last year reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. The prosecutor spent the day on Monday building a case that Chauvin failed to follow his training to consider whether Floyd’s resisting arrest was “a deliberate attempt to resist or an inability to comply” because of issues such as medical conditions, mental impairment or the influence of drugs. On Thursday, Floyd’s girlfriend testified that he was addicted to opioids and another witness said that he appeared to be high shortly before his arrest. Arradondo agreed that a person under the influence of drugs might be more vulnerable than dangerous. The police chief said that Chauvin should have considered a number of factors in how he dealt with Floyd. “Is the person a threat to the officer and others? What is the severity of the crime? Are you re-evaluating and assessing the individual’s medical condition?” said Arradondo. Considering all those issue, the police chief added: “I vehemently disagree that that was an appropriate use of force”. He said that Chauvin also appeared not to have been following his training to de-escalate a confrontation. “You want to always have deescalation layered into those actions of using force,” said Arradondo. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, put it to Arradondo that the use of force, such as an officer pointing a gun, could be a de-escalation tactic in certain circumstances if it prevents greater violence. The police chief was hesitant but said it could sometimes be the case. The police chief questioned the need to detain Floyd at all, saying that it would not be normal to arrest a person for passing a counterfeit bill because “it’s not a violent felony”. The prosecutor also drew Arradondo’s attention to the failure of Chauvin and the officers with him to render medical assistance to Floyd when he stopped breathing. The police chief said that all officers are trained in first aid and “absolutely have a duty” to render it to a person having a medical crisis such as Floyd when he said he could not breathe and then passed out. Earlier on Monday, the emergency room doctor who tried to save Floyd’s life told the trial he most likely died of asphyxiation. Dr Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld said he saw no evidence Floyd was killed by a heart attack or a drug overdose as Chauvin’s defence has claimed in attempting to deny that the death resulted from the officer keeping his knee on the detained man’s neck for more than nine minutes. Langenfeld, who declared Floyd dead, told the court there was not a heartbeat “sufficient to sustain life” and that he believed cardiac arrest was brought on by “lack of oxygen”. He was asked by the prosecutor if there was another term for that. “Asphyxia,” said Langenfeld. The doctor said he thought a heart attack was unlikely because when he cut open Floyd’s chest he saw no evidence of that. He also said the paramedics who brought him to the hospital said Floyd showed no behaviour typical of the condition. “There was no report that the patient complained of chest pain or was clutching his chest,” he said. The state medical examiner found that Floyd’s death was caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest”, which the prosecution says is a broad enough term that can be applied to any death because it means only that a person’s heart and lungs have stopped. The defence claims the finding means Floyd died of a heart attack. Langenfeld told the court a delay in treating Floyd, particularly giving him CPR, may have reduced his chance of survival. Ambulance paramedics reported that the police made no effort to give Floyd medical assistance even though he had passed out and was unresponsive by the time they arrived on the scene. The trial continues.

  • EXPLAINER: Was officer's knee on Floyd's neck authorized?

    A critical factor for jurors to consider at a former Minneapolis police officer's trial in George Floyd's death is whether he violated the department's policy on neck restraints when he knelt on Floyd's neck. The Minneapolis Police Department banned all forms of neck restraints and chokeholds weeks after Floyd's death, but at the time of his May 25 arrest by Derek Chauvin and other officers, certain neck restraints were permitted — provided certain guidelines and conditions were followed.

  • Pete Davidson Appears as Matt Gaetz on Britney Spears Talk Show in 'SNL' Cold Open

    Chloe Fineman returns as Britney Spears to host her talk show with special guests Lil Nas X (Chris Redd), Congressman Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson), and more.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why give mass-shooting conspiracy theorists access to autopsy records?

    Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin says AB 268 would allow autopsy records to be kept sealed only in exceptional circumstances.

  • Gaetz says he won't resign over 'false' sex allegations

    Rep. Matt Gaetz said Monday he will not leave Congress and denied that he “slept with” an underage girl, suggesting that accusations against him stem from political foes angry that he “loathes the swamp.” The Florida Republican, starting his fifth year in Congress, has been battling to preserve his political career since reports last week that he is under federal investigation for possible sex crimes. In a column in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet, Gaetz predicted that “some of my feckless colleagues in Congress" will call for him to step down.

  • Prayer vigil held outside NY hospital for rapper DMX

    Supporters and family of the rapper DMX chanted his name and offered up prayers Monday outside the New York hospital where he remained on life support. The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Friday, following a heart attack. Simmons’ longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, said Sunday that the rapper was admitted to the intensive care unit but he was not sure what caused the heart attack.

  • Probe wraps up at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed

    Detectives have finished collecting evidence at a Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people two weeks ago, but the store is still closed, police said Monday. District Attorney Michael Dougherty had described the investigation at the store in Boulder as painstaking, with investigators going through every shelf and pulling out each item as they gathered evidence. The overall investigation into the March 22 shooting is continuing, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

  • How the 'Loki' Trailer Reveals a Different Version of Loki From 'Endgame'

    Not your Avenger's Loki?

  • Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036, the government said on Monday. Those changes were backed in a public vote last summer and could allow Putin, 68, to potentially remain in power until the age of 83. The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office, but resets his term count.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • Julio Urías continues where he left off in World Series by dominating the Rockies

    Julio Urías puts in a sparkling performance in his first start of the season, keeping the Colorado Rockies at bay in a 4-2 Dodgers victory.

  • Extra special night for Panthers’ Alex Wennberg with a hat trick against Blue Jackets

    John Tortorella, according to many published reports, used a barrage of criticism to help run Alex Wennberg out of Columbus.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Stabbed to Death in California By Woman Out on 'Emergency Bail'

    An Asian senior was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, CA on Saturday morning. The incident, which police say appeared to be “completely random,” occurred in the area of Golden Avenue in the neighborhood of La Sierra just after 7 a.m. Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was found bleeding from stab wounds in her abdomen. “When our detectives interviewed the suspect, they didn't come across anything to suggest she attacked the victim due to her race,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told CNN.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."

  • Stories about Michael Jordan's secret golf course, nicknamed 'Slaughterhouse 23,' are starting to leak

    Michael Jordan's Grove XXIII is one of the most exclusive golf courses in Florida and has already hosted some of the biggest names in sports.

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.