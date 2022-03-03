Weinstein reprimanded over contraband Milk Duds in prison





Harvey Weinstein was reprimanded in November by L.A. County jail guards when they caught him with contraband Milk Duds, according to a report from Variety.

Guards detected the candy after the disgraced movie mogul and convicted sex offender had a meeting with his attorney, Shawn Burkley. Weinstein insisted he had the Milk Duds since he entered the prison after being extradited from New York in July.

But guards said that they searched Weinstein upon arrival, leading them to believe that he obtained them through Burkley.

"This was an innocent misunderstanding," Weinstein said, according to Variety.

"It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry," he added.

His lawyers also issued an apology following the incident.

"We have been informed about this and are very sorry it happened," Mark Werksman and Alan Jackson said in a statement. "It had not happened before, and never happened since. Harvey has been a model inmate and intends to continue as such."

Going forward, guards will search Burkley's possessions, including his legal binders and laptop bags, upon entering the facility, according to the media outlet.

Weinstein was moved to the prison medical facility in the Twin Towers jail in Los Angeles after his lawyers said that he requires a hospital-like setting to treat several health conditions, according to Variety.

He is currently imprisoned in California where he is facing additional sexual assault charges. In New York he was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

The conviction has been appealed.