Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison in LA trial

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 additional years in prison on Thursday during his second criminal trial over sexual assault charges.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench handed down the sentence after she denied a motion from Weinstein’s attorneys for a new trial. The former Hollywood producer was convicted on one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault stemming from an interaction with a woman who testified that he assaulted her in her hotel room during a film festival.

Weinstein was acquitted of sexual battery against one woman, and the jury could not reach a verdict on other charges related to interactions with another accuser and with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

The jury deliberated for more than nine days before returning its verdict.

This comes as the 70-year-old is already serving a 23-year sentence after he was found guilty of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in a case in New York. The additional 16-year sentence means Weinstein could remain in prison for the rest of his life.

The New York State Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Weinstein to try to overturn his convictions in that case.

Weinstein has denied the allegations against him, with his lawyers arguing that he consensually had sex with two of the women who made accusations of sexual misconduct against him and that two others were completely lying about any sexual interaction they had.

He maintained that he is innocent during the sentencing on Thursday.

Weinstein became the face of the #MeToo movement in 2017 after dozens of women made accusations of sexual misconduct against him. More than 80 women, including actresses Rose McGowan and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused him of actions ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

