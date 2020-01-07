Weinstein trial spotlights the use of 'prior bad acts' witnesses originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Six women are expected to testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them at the Hollywood movie producer’s New York City trial, but he is only charged with assaulting two of them.

Similarly, six women took the witness stand last year in a Pennsylvania courtroom to accuse Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them, though he was charged with and convicted of attacking just one -- former basketball coach Andrea Constand.

Experts in sexual assault and victims' advocates say that the use of so-called “prior bad acts” witnesses – women with credible sexual assault claims against a defendant which fall outside the statute of limitations for prosecution – are an increasingly vital tool for prosecutors at a time when the #MeToo movement is drawing forth long-delayed reports of sex abuse.

“They are 100% important, crucial and necessary to provide to the jury that the defendant knew what he was doing, that this was not an accident,” said Kristen Gibbons Feden, one of a trio of Pennsylvania prosecutors who won convictions against Cosby last year.

Yet critics contend these witnesses can serve to tilt the case unfairly against the defendant and subvert the spirit of the law.

Since in many instances the alleged attacks weren’t reported to police or doctors at the time, physical evidence typically associated with sex assaults is often absent – which can turn conflicting testimony into “he said, she said” sagas, and force jurors to choose who to believe rather than relying on forensic evidence.

This in turn prompts defense attorneys to try and impeach the accuser’s credibility altogether, instead of simply challenging the witness’s account.

“When you look at Andrea Constand, she had all kinds of credibility problems,” University of Colorado law professor and former defense attorney Aya Gruber told ABC News. “Even some of those prior bad acts witnesses -- they were not altogether great witnesses individually.”

“But when you start adding them all up, jurors start saying, ‘wait a second: they may all have individual issues, but what are the chances they would all come forward” and lie, Gruber said.

““You’re not supposed to do this. You’re not supposed to say, ‘Well, if I had to find each of these beyond a reasonable doubt, I wouldn’t, but putting them altogether? Eh. Sure.’ That’s exactly what’s not supposed to happen.”

PHOTO: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at criminal court on Dec. 11, 2019 in New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) More

It’s a fraught decision for any judge – who must weigh the value to the jury of hearing additional evidence from other accusers with similar accounts, versus the potential prejudicial cumulative effect such new witnesses could have on the defendant.

In Cosby’s first trial, the judge allowed one prior bad acts witness to support Constand’s claim with her own account. The jury deadlocked, and a mistrial was declared.

In Cosby’s retrial, the same judge allowed five prior bad acts witnesses, and a jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts in just over 12 hours. The ruling has withstood two appellate reviews.

(In a post-verdict statement, the Cosby retrial jurors were explicit about their deliberative process. "Simply put, we were asked to assess the credibility of Ms. Constand's account ... and each one of us found her credible and compelling.")

Judges on the hot seat

Sex assault victim advocates and researchers have long argued that gender-based violence victims should not be expected to behave the way most crime victims do — by, for example, reporting it immediately to the police.

Despite indications of a rise in sex crimes reporting in recent years, rape and sexual assault remain among the most underreported of all crimes. Less than a quarter of all sexual assaults in the U.S. are reported, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.